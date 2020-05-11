Global Medical Device Sterilization Market Outlook 2020: Opportunit and Growth Analysis – Dominated By Getinge AB, MATACHANA GROUP, Dentsply Sirona, Midmark Corporation, W&H Group, A-dec Inc

Global Medical Device Sterilization Market By Product & Services (Sterilization Instruments, Sterilization Services, Sterilization Consumables and Accessories), End- Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Medical device sterilization market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Development of e- beam sterilization is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Top Players

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Getinge AB, MATACHANA GROUP, Dentsply Sirona, Midmark Corporation, W&H Group, A-dec Inc, PLANMECA OY, Steelco s.p.a, Hu-Friedy, Belimed, SciCan Ltd, MEDIVATORS Inc., Cardinal Health, NSK Ltd., MELAG Medizintechnik oHG, FAZZINI, MMM GROUP, 3M, STERIS plc., Advanced Sterilization Products, BIOBASE , Prohs, Tuttnauer among others.

Sterilization is a method which is used to eliminate or kill all types of microbial life by physical or chemical processes. The main aim of the sterilization is to decrease the chances of the life threatening diseases.

Increasing cases of hospital acquired diseases is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the factors such as increasing surgical procedures, advancement in the medical sterilization equipment, growing outsourcing of sterilization services and development in biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are some of the factors which will drive the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Strict regulations associated with the sterilization and risk associated with the burning is expected to hamper the medical device sterilization market in the mentioned forecast period.

Medical Device Sterilization Market Country Level Analysis

Medical device sterilization market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and end- users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical device sterilization market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the medical device sterilization market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Medical device sterilization market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for medical device sterilization market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical device sterilization market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Device Sterilization Market Share Analysis

Medical device sterilization market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical device sterilization market.

Product Launch:

In 2018, HU-FRIEDY MFG. CO., LLC launched Advantaclear Surface Disinfectant Product Line. AdvantaClear have expands Hu-Friedy’s and reach as a primary source of infection control products, which can cover instrument processing, cleaning and sterilization monitoring, waterline cleaning, and hand care, and also new entry into surface disinfection.

In 2018, Getinge AB announced the launch of GSS Steam Sterilizer series specific for life science industry. GSS Steam Sterilizer series is available for the biomedical research and pharmaceutical production.

In 2017, STERIS Corporation announces the addition of the AMSCO 430LS and the 630LS Sterilizers to its line of Medium Steam Sterilizers.

