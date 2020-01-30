Global Meat Substitutes Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025 | Frozen, Refrigerated, Shelf-stable, Tempeh, Textured vegetable protein

Global Meat Substitutes Market

Meat substitutes are also referred to as meat replacers, meat alternatives, or meat analogs are primarily vegetable-based food products that contain proteins made from pulses (mainly soy), cereal protein, or fungi. There was a sharp increase in the consumption of these products around 2001 after a number of food safety crises. The growth in the market stabilized and sales of organic meat substitutes even decreased.

The Meat Substitutes market accounted for USD 4.63 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.43 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% over the forecast period.

The drivers of Meat Substitutes market are rising health concerns as a result of increasing obesity levels brought on by the consumption of meat product, health benefits of meat substitutes and increased preference for vegetarian and vegan food. Furthermore, exploring technological advancements to develop new product lines and growth potential in the Asia Pacific market are expected to boost the growth of the overall market over the forecast period. However, factors such as perception of taste and genetically modified soybeans and ill effects of consuming meat substitutes are hindering the growth of the meat substitute market.

Rising Health Concerns as a Result of Increasing Obesity Levels Brought on by the Consumption of Meat Product

Meat substitute products are currently primarily aimed and used by vegetarians and semi-vegetarians and have a strong emphasis on health and ethical quality aspects. However, meat substitutes did score higher on animal and environmental friendliness attributes compared to meat.

By region, Europe has dominated the Meat Substitutes market and has generated USD XX million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million market by 2025 with growing XX% CAGR. The reasons attributed due to the the increasing number of new modified meat-free product launches by manufacturers such low-fat and fortified snack with meat substitutes act as catalysts for the growth of meat substitutes market.

The major participants in the global Meat Substitutes market include ADM, DuPont, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Sonic Biochem Limited, MGP Ingredients, Garden Protein International, Beyond Meat, Amys Kitchen, Quorn Food, MorningStar Farms, Meatless, VBites and others.

Market Segmentation:

Meat Substitutes market is segmented based on category, type, source and geography.

Market segmented by Category

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-stable

Market segmented by Type

Tofu & tofu ingredients

Tempeh

Textured vegetable protein

Other soy products (miso, yaso, and nattô)

Seitan

Quorn

Others

Market segmented by Source

Soy

Wheat

Mycoprotein

Others

Market segmented by region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Players

ADM

DuPont

The Nisshin OilliO Group

Sonic Biochem Limited

MGP Ingredients

Garden Protein International

Beyond Meat

Amys Kitchen

Quorn Food

Morning Star Farms

Meatless

VBites

