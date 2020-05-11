GLOBAL MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2018-2026)

was valued US$ 11.45 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 30.23 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.8% during a forecast period.

The global master data management market based on application, service type, deployment, user type, industry, and region. In terms of application, the master data management market is classified into customer data, product data, supplier data, and multi-domain. Based on the service type, the master data management market is segregated into consulting, implementation, training & support. On the basis of user type, the master data management market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. By deployment, the master data management market is classified into cloud and on-premises. In terms of industry, the master data management market is categorized into BFSI, government, retail, IT and telecom, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, and others.Master data management market makes it convenient to use data for different business operations to increase operational as well as business performance and offer enhanced customer services. Indispensable need to install centrally located or managed data, growing requirements for verification and compliance and multiplying needs for excellent business performance and data quality are some of the many factors driving the master data management market. However, current apprehensions over data security as well as a lack of awareness about the advantages associated with the data management solutions are the prime factors restraining the progress of the market. Nonetheless, incorporation of integrated vendor solutions is expected to offer new opportunities to the service providers.

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to its lesser cost and greater flexibility to scale up. By enterprise size, large enterprises led the global master data management market. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to rise at the fastest during the forecast period.

Based on application, Multi-domain master data management application is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. There is a significant increase in the implementation and deployment of multi-domain master data management application on account of the operational benefits provided by this application to organizations. Multi-domain master data management application is cost-effective, easy to maintain, and prevent failure of the master data management platform within organizations.

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global master data management market in 2026, followed by Europe. In Europe, the increasing cloud spending by governments of countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France is observed to be one of the major reasons for massive cloud adoption in both the public and private sectors of Europe.

Some of the key players in the global master data management market are Informatica LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Stibo Systems A/S, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Orchestra Networks, Talend Inc., EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Scope of the Global Master Data Management Market

Global Master Data Management Market by Application

• Customer Data

• Product Data

• Supplier Data

• Multi Domain

Global Master Data Management Market by Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Master Data Management Market by Service Type

• Consulting

• Implementation

• Training and Support

Global Master Data Management Market by User Type

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Global Master Data Management Market by Industry

• BFSI

• Government

• Retail

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Transportation and Logistics

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Global Master Data Management Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Master Data Management Market

• Informatica LLC

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Stibo Systems A/S

• Riversand Technologies, Inc.

• Orchestra Networks

• Talend Inc.

• EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• Teradata Corporation

• SyncForce

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Master Data Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Master Data Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Master Data Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Master Data Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Master Data Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Master Data Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Master Data Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Master Data Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Master Data Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Master Data Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Master Data Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

