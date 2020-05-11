GLOBAL MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2018-2026)
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/20708
In terms of deployment, the cloud segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to its lesser cost and greater flexibility to scale up. By enterprise size, large enterprises led the global master data management market. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to rise at the fastest during the forecast period.
Based on application, Multi-domain master data management application is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. There is a significant increase in the implementation and deployment of multi-domain master data management application on account of the operational benefits provided by this application to organizations. Multi-domain master data management application is cost-effective, easy to maintain, and prevent failure of the master data management platform within organizations.
In terms of region, North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global master data management market in 2026, followed by Europe. In Europe, the increasing cloud spending by governments of countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France is observed to be one of the major reasons for massive cloud adoption in both the public and private sectors of Europe.
Some of the key players in the global master data management market are Informatica LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Stibo Systems A/S, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Orchestra Networks, Talend Inc., EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.
DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/20708
Scope of the Global Master Data Management Market
Global Master Data Management Market by Application
• Customer Data
• Product Data
• Supplier Data
• Multi Domain
Global Master Data Management Market by Deployment
• Cloud
• On-Premises
Global Master Data Management Market by Service Type
• Consulting
• Implementation
• Training and Support
Global Master Data Management Market by User Type
• SMEs
• Large Enterprises
Global Master Data Management Market by Industry
• BFSI
• Government
• Retail
• IT and Telecom
• Manufacturing
• Energy and Utilities
• Healthcare
• Transportation and Logistics
• Media and Entertainment
• Others
Global Master Data Management Market by Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in the Global Master Data Management Market
• Informatica LLC
• IBM Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• SAP SE
• Stibo Systems A/S
• Riversand Technologies, Inc.
• Orchestra Networks
• Talend Inc.
• EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc.
• TIBCO Software Inc.
• Teradata Corporation
• SyncForce
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Master Data Management Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-master-data-management-market/20708/
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Master Data Management Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Master Data Management Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Master Data Management Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Master Data Management Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Master Data Management Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Master Data Management Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Master Data Management Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Master Data Management by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Master Data Management Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Master Data Management Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Master Data Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Lumawant Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com