Global Marine Lubricants Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

Marine Lubricants market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Marine Lubricants industry.. The Marine Lubricants market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Lubricants play a vital role in the reduction of friction and wear and tear of operating parts of different machines. The movement of certain mechanical parts is operational only in the presence of lubricants. Marine lubricants minimize the wear and tear between different machine parts and improve their output efficiency. Marine lubricants have numerous uses in the shipping industry, as a result of which different types of engine oil, hydraulic oil, and grease are developed.

BP p.l.c., Gulf Oil Marine Ltd., FUCHS, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, QUEPET Lubricants, China Petrochemical Corporation, Total Group, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), LUKOIL Marine Lubricants DMCC

By Product Type

Mineral oil, Synthetic oil, Bio-based oil,

By Application

Engine oil, Hydraulic oil, Turbine oil, Gear oil, Heat Transfer Fluids (HTFs), Compressor oil, Grease, Others,

By Operation Type

Inland, Offshore

The global Marine Lubricants market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Marine Lubricants market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Marine Lubricants. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

