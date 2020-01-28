Global Marine Coatings Market by Growth, Trends, Key Manufacturers Analysis by 2022

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Marine Coatings market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Marine Coatings Market is estimated to be US$ 4.45 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 5.29 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.50% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the marine coatings market can be attributed to the continuous growth of the shipbuilding and offshore engineering industries in emerging economies.

The Marine Coatings Market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East &Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the marine coatings market during the forecast period,owing to the increased consumption of marine coatings in emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea.

The Asia Pacific Marine Coatings Market is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value. The demand for oil & gas is increasing in tandem with the ongoing urbanization and industrialization in the region. This, in turn, has fueled the demand for large cargo vessels from the region, thereby increasing the demand for marine coatings in the Asia Pacific region.

Top Key Players in the “Marine Coatings Market” include are

PPG Industries (US)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

Hempel (Denmark)

Sherwin-Williams (US)

Jotun (Norway)

Chugoku Marine Paints (Japan)

Nippon Paint (Japan)

Kansai Paint (Japan)

Axalta (US)

BASF Coatings (Germany)

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the size of the marine coatings market with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa, along with their respective key countries

To define, describe, and forecast the size of the marine coatings market based on resin, product type, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the marine coatings market

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall marine coatings market

To track and analyze recent developments such as new product launches, expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions undertaken in the marine coatings market

To analyze opportunities in the marine coatings market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market leaders

