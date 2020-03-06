Global Management Consulting Market Report, Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Management Consulting Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The management consulting (MC) market consists of the sales of MC services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide a range of services providing advice and assistance on organizational planning, financial budgeting, marketing strategies, human resource practices, administration policies and production and logistics scheduling. Such services include solutions for administrative management issues, strategic and organizational planning, business process improvement, human resource and personnel policies, developing marketing planning and strategy, productivity improvement, quality assurance and quality control.

The global management consulting market expected to reach a value of nearly $977.3 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% to nearly $1,460.2 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the strong economic growth in emerging markets, regulatory reforms in the financial sector, outsourcing of back-end operations to low-cost economies, and public investments. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shortages of skilled workers, and political and social instability.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Management Consulting market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Opportunities – The top opportunities in the global management consulting market will arise in the financial advisory segment which will gain $163.34 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The management consulting market size will gain the most in the UK at $57.61 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the management consulting market include modularization of services, increased focus on technology advisory, and adoption of value-oriented revenue model and others. Player-adopted strategies in the management consulting industry include reinforcing M&A strategies, expansion in other geographies, and expanding advisory services to small and medium social enterprises.

Some of the major players involved in the Management Consulting market are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Accenture Plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Ernst & Young Global Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

