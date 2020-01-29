Global Mainframe Market 2020-2025: Latest Market growth and changes Influencing the Industry

Global Mainframe Market
A mainframe (also known as “big iron”) is a high-performance computer used for large-scale computing purposes that require greater availability and security than a smaller-scale machine can offer. As for a mainframe, the most important feature is called RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability).
The global Mainframe market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Mainframe by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- z Systems
- ClearPath Dorado Systems
- GS21 Series
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- IBM (USA)
- Unisys (USA)
- Fujitsu (JP)
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Financial Services
- Public Affairs
- Commercial Operation
- Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Mainframe Industry
Figure Mainframe Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Mainframe
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Mainframe
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Mainframe
Table Global Mainframe Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Mainframe Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 z Systems
Table Major Company List of z Systems
3.1.2 ClearPath Dorado Systems
Table Major Company List of ClearPath Dorado Systems
3.1.3 GS21 Series
Table Major Company List of GS21 Series
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Mainframe Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Mainframe Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Mainframe Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Mainframe Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Mainframe Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Mainframe Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
