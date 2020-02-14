Global Machine Shops; Turned Product; And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Manufacturing Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Machine Shops; Turned Product; And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The machine shops; turned product; and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $770.6 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the machine shops; turned product; and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market is due to increase in new vehicle sales in rapidly developing countries such as china and India owing to rise in disposable income, increased population.

The machine shops, turned product and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market consists of the sales of precision turned products or metal bolts, nuts, screws, rivets, and other industrial fasteners by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that machine precision turned products or produce metal bolts, nuts, screws, rivets, and other industrial fasteners. Included in this industry are establishments that produce parts for machinery and equipment on a customized basis.

The global machine shops; turned product; and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The machine shops; turned product; and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market is segmented into machine shops, turned product and screw, nut, and bolt.

By Geography – The global machine shops; turned product; and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific machine shops; turned product; and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market accounts the largest share in the global machine shops; turned product; and screw, nut, and bolt manufacturing market.

