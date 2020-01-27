Global Luxury Hotel Design Market Size, Statistics, Analysis, Interior Design, Planning, Top Players, Regional Outlook, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the Global Luxury Hotel Design Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Luxury Hotel Design involves the planning, recruiting, design and development of luxury hotels. The idea of luxury hotel design is entrenched in civilizations of hospitality to travellers dating back to ancient times, and the development of many diverse types of hotels has occurred in many cultures.

This report focuses on the global Luxury Hotel Design status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Hotel Design development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

HBA

Rockwell Group

Gensler

Wilson Associates

Leo A Daly

HKS

Pierre-Yves Rochon

ForrestPerkins | Perkins Eastman

Stonehill Taylor Architects

Daroff Design

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Interior Design

Building Design

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

