GLOBAL LOW POWER WIDE AREA NETWORK MARKET- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2019-2026)

Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market is expected to reach 57.22 Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Deployment

Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) stands for network technology which is wireless and use in wide area through interconnection of low-bandwidth and devices with low bit range over long ranges. Thus set of software tools will boost up the market efficiency with analytics, security, testing requirements for IoT (Internet of Things) applications.

Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market is segmented by services, by technology, by application, by vertical, by deployment and by geography. In this managed services system integrators, application providers and end user clients will managed the services at higher end through mobile network and partnerships with prime satellite. Thus managed services sub segment is expected to gain the largest market share in forecast period. In application segment, water metering and smart gas sector holds largest share in the Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market during the forecasting period. Because smart meter measure energy consumption at some different level. The oil and gas vertical is expected to hold the highest market share in vertical segment of Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market. Due to the automation, supply chain optimization, increasing safety, optimization and others. Thus this all growth is attributed to increased efficiency. The Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin.

However reducing the cost of LPWAN Technology, reducing Power Consumption, Increasing Adoption of IoT/M2m Applications and increasing Need of Long Range Connectivity between Devices are the major factor for driving the Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market and at the same time the lack of Governance, increase Data Traffic and mainly Privacy and Security Concerns are restraint of the Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market growth to certain extend. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth region in forecast period. Increasing manufacturing and sales of the product in the regions such as Europe will fuel the Global Low Power Wide Area Network Marketing.

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

•Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

•In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

•Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market analysis with respect to the service, technology, application, vertical, deployment type and geography to assist in strategic business planning

•Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2017 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market.

Key Players in the Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market Are:

• Semtech Corporation

• Sigfox

• Actility

• Link Labs, Inc.

• Senet, Inc.

• Nwave Technologies

• Loriot

• Weightless SIG

• Waviot

• Ingenu

• AT&T Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Link Labs Inc.

• Qualcomm Inc.

• Telefonica SA

• Vodafone Group Plc.

Key Target Audience:

•Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Mobile Service Providers

• Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

• Telecom Operators

• Solution Providers

• OEMs

• LPWAN Solution Providers

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market based on services, technology, application, vertical, deployment and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Technology

o SIGFOX

o Weightless

o LoRaWAN

o Others

Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Application

o Smart Waste Management

o Smart Parking

o Smart Streetlights

o Smart Buildings

o Smart Gas and Water Metering

o Livestock Monitoring

o Others

Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Vertical

o Agriculture

o Smart Logistic Consumer Electronics and Transportation

o Industrial Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o Oil and Gas

o Others

Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Deployment

o Public Sector

o Private Sector

Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market, By Geography

o North America

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o The Middle East and Africa

o Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Low Power Wide Area Network Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Low Power Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Low Power Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Low Power Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Low Power Wide Area Network Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Low Power Wide Area Network by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

