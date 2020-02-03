Global Low Calorie Food Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Low Calorie Food Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Global Low Calorie Food Market, By Region

Some of the factors driving the growth of global market for low-calorie food include the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the world. Rapidly change in lifestyle, as well as stressful life routine which in turn induce consumers to choose for healthier foods that are low in calories. Nowadays, consumers are aware of the health-related issue with the consumption of sugary drinks and foods that have high-calorie content and thus people are showing interest in low-calorie food. Also, market demand for products that are promoting physical health with the help of added nutritional benefits and by the usage of low-calorie ingredients.

Furthermore, one of the biggest issues related to health is obesity across the world. The gradual increase in the number of overweight people is, in turn, creating a greater market demand for healthy foods. Also, people suffering from diabetes are also quickly choosing healthier foods. Low-calorie food is a massively growing segment in the health food market. The growing health concerns and changing lifestyle is pushing this market segment upwards. Low-calorie food is beneficial for many health issues and so people are demanding more for such food products. The major driving forces for the growth of this market are increasing health awareness, changing lifestyle and rapid rise in cases of obesity and diabetes. At the same time, the major limiting factor for the market is the high cost of these products. Also, most low-calorie and healthier foods need special ingredients, and their prices are much higher in comparison with other convenience foods. And this is considered as the key limitation of the global market for a low-calorie diet.

Based on the type, the sugar based substitute is expected to hold the highest share in the global low calorie food market. And it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The sugar based substitute accounted for a XX% value share in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. On account of rapidly growing health concerns and awareness regarding the consumption of healthy products, consumers are preferring low calorie healthy food with high nutrition value. Hence, for effective results, people are rapidly choosing low calorie food that will boost the market growth. This will help to drive the global food low calorie food marketduring the forecast period.

Among the regions, North America dominated the low-calorie food market with over XX% volume share in 2017, and it is expected to continue during the forecast period. The market in North Americas expected to dominate the global market on account of increasing consumption of low-calorie food and rising health awareness among consumers in this region. The market in Europe holds the second largest market for low-calorie food in terms of revenue. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest share during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global low calorie food market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global low calorie food market.

Scope of Global Low Calorie Food Market:

Global Low Calorie Food Market, by Type:

• Sugar substitutes

o Aspartame

o Saccharin

o Others

• Sugar alcohol substitutes

o Sorbitol

o Erythritol

o Others

• Nutrient based substitutes

o Carbohydrate-based

o Protein-based

o Fat-based

Global Low Calorie Food Market, by Application:

• Dairy products

• Bakery products

• Dietary beverages

• Snacks

• Others

Global Low Calorie Food Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Ajinomoto U.S.A Inc.

• Beneo group

• IngredionInc

• Abott laboratories

• Galam Ltd.

• Pepsico Inc.

• Zydus wellness Ltd

• Bernard food industries

• Danisco A/S. Pepsico’s product

• Pepsi Next

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• The Coca Cola Company

• Cargill Incorporated

