Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Market Is Set to Witness a Healthy CAGR

Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market By Technology (LTW- M, NB- IoT), Service (Professional Service, Managed Service), Industry (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Agriculture), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market

Global long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.51% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for safe connectivity for IoT applications and increasing demand for smart inventory management are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market

LTM- W is a technology which is specially designed for internet of things devices so they can connect directly to the 4G network without any batteries or gateway. Long term evolution internets of things consist of two technologies LTW-M and NB- IoT. They can be used wide number of mobile IoT applications such as wearables, asset tracking, wearables among others. They are widely used in industries such as healthcare, logistics, energy and utilities.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Vodafone Group; Telstra; Sierra Wireless; PureSoftware; SEQUANS.; Orange Business Services; T-MOBILE USA, INC.; TELUS; MediaTek Inc; Athonet srl; NetNumber Inc.; Telensa; Actility S.A.; LINK LABS; Telia Company; Accent Advanced Systems, SLU; MediaTek Inc.; Halberd Bastion Pty Ltd; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; u-blox; among other.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of connected devices will drive the market growth

Growing demand for defined network qualities drives the growth of this market

Rising need for long range connectivity among IoT devices will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Easy deployment in the present cellular network infrastructure is another factor surging the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Operational failure due to network infrastructure upgrades will hamper the market growth

They don’t have ability to provide protection against new forms of attacks will also restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market

By Technology

LTW- M

NB- IoT

By Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Industry

Manufacturing Asset Tracking and Management Predictive Maintenance Inventory Management Emergency and Incident Management Others

Energy and Utilities Oil and Gas Management Electricity Grid Management Water and Wastewater Management

Transportation and Logistics Remote Monitoring Security and Surveillance Smart Parking Supply Chain Management

Healthcare

Agriculture

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Arm Limited announced the acquisition of Next-G Communications, Inc and Mistbase. With this acquisition the company is planning to combine its chip security technologies with specialist NB-IoT. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better solutions to their customers

In January 2016, Sony Corporation announced the acquisition of Altair Semiconductor. Through Altair’s acquisition, Sony intends not only to expand Altair’s existing business, but also to advance research into and develop new sensing technologies. The company is planning to combine their sensing technologies with Altair’s high-performance, low power consumption and cost-competitive modem chip technology so they can develop cellular-connected, sensing component devices.

Competitive Analysis

Global long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

