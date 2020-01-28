Global Long-term Care Software Market-Analysis 2020: By Drivers & Strains, Size and Share, Technology, New Innovations, Future Road-map to 2025

This report focuses on the global Long-term Care Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Long-term Care Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Long-term care is a service which helps meet medical and non medical needs of people with chronic illnesses or disabilities. It involves a variety of services designed to meet a person’s health or personal care needs during a short or long period of time. These services assist people to live independently and safely when they can no longer perform everyday activities on their own.

Completely integrated EHR (or electronic health record) BI as well as billing solution that helps facilities to improve their resident care, manage different levels and maintain compliance with single software solution. The software is used for CCRCs, nursing homes etc. Popular features of long -term care software includes centralized database, user friendly graphic user interface (or GUI). The software can not only handle errors or failures effectively but also acts as online sensitive assistance and information base for end users.

Several factors including but not limiting to demographic trends, limited healthcare specialists and different initiatives taken by government bodies worldwide to reduce the medical cost have contributed to the growth of the market. However, opposition by LTC providers to embrace software and high cost involved in the maintenance are obstructing the development of the market. On the other hand, North American region is likely to create greater opportunities.

In 2017, the global Long-term Care Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CareVoyant Inc.

SOS Corporation

GeroPro

MatrixCare

B Sharp

AMERICAN HEALTHTECH

ActivityPro

Cantata Health

GoldCare

Business Management Systems, Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HER

EMAR

Payroll Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Nursing Homes

Home Health Agencies

Assisted Living Facilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Long-term Care Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Long-term Care Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Long-term Care Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

