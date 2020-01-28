Global Location Analytics Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2025

This report focuses on the global Location Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2017, the global Location Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

1.4.3 Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

1.4.4 Reporting and Visualization

1.4.5 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Location Analytics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Risk Management

1.5.3 Emergency Response Management

1.5.4 Customer Experience Management

1.5.5 Remote Monitoring

1.5.6 Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

1.5.7 Sales and Marketing Optimization

1.5.8 Predictive Assets Management

1.5.9 Inventory Management

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Location Analytics Market Size

2.2 Location Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Location Analytics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Location Analytics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Location Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Location Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Location Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Location Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Location Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Location Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Location Analytics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Location Analytics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Location Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Location Analytics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Location Analytics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Location Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Location Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Location Analytics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Location Analytics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Location Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Location Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Location Analytics Key Players in China

7.3 China Location Analytics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Location Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Location Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Location Analytics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Location Analytics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Location Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Location Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Location Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Location Analytics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Location Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Location Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Location Analytics Key Players in India

10.3 India Location Analytics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Location Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Location Analytics Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Location Analytics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Location Analytics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Location Analytics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft Corporation

12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 HP Enterprise Company

12.4.1 HP Enterprise Company Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 HP Enterprise Company Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 HP Enterprise Company Recent Development

12.5 Google Inc.

12.5.1 Google Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Oracle Corporation

12.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.7 SAP SE

12.7.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 SAP SE Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.8 SAS Institute Inc.

12.8.1 SAS Institute Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Location Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 SAS Institute Inc. Revenue in Location Analytics Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SAS Institute Inc. Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

