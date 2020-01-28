Global Location Analytics Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2025

This report focuses on the global Location Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.
The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.
We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
In 2017, the global Location Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
HP Enterprise Company
Google Inc.
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding
Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load
Reporting and Visualization
Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Risk Management
Emergency Response Management
Customer Experience Management
Remote Monitoring
Supply Chain Planning and Optimization
Sales and Marketing Optimization
Predictive Assets Management
Inventory Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Location Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Location Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Location Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
