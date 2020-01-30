GLOBAL LIVE EVENT VIDEO STREAMING SOFTWARE AND SERVICES MARKET 2019 GROWTH TRENDS BY HAIVISION, IBM CLOUD VIDEO, OOYALA, VBRICK, QUMU CORPORATION, KALTURA, CONTUS, SONIC FOUNDRY, PANOPTO, WOWZA MEDIA SYSTEMS

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Live Event Video Streaming Software and Services Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Live Event Video Streaming Software and Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Live Event streaming refers to online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time to the viewer. It is often simply referred to as streaming. Live stream services encompass a wide variety of topics, from social media to video games.

In 2018, the global Live Event Video Streaming Software & Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Brightcove

Haivision

IBM Cloud Video

Ooyala

VBrick

Qumu Corporation

Kaltura

Contus

Sonic Foundry

Panopto

Wowza Media Systems

Kollective Technology

Verizon Digital Media Services

DaCast

JW Player Live

Livestream (Vimeo)

Muvi

StreamShark

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC-based

Mobile Apps

Market segment by Application, split into

News

Sports

Concerts

Corporate

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

