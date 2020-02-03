Global Lip Care Products Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Lip Care products market was valued US$ 1.03Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 5.50Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.34 % during a forecast period.

Lip care products help to protect the lips from exposure to the sun. Lip care products provide protection to lips from chapping, dryness, cold sores, sun. It is also helpful for medical conditions like stomatitis and angular cheilitis. Lip care products are manufactured using oil bases such as beeswax, petroleum, coconut oil, paraffin, and others.

A shift in preferences of consumers from wax & petroleum based lip care products to organic ingredients lip care products is expected to boost the demand for lip care products. Increasing awareness about a health concern, an upsurge in demand for organic lip care products, and inclination of the consumer’s towards protection of lips from overexposure to sun are projected to propel the market growth.

Chemicals used for preparing lip care products including lipstick, lip gloss, lip balm, and other products, hampers the growth of global lip care products market. Chemicals such as lead, cadmium chromium, petrolatum, and some of the other chemicals are harmful to human health, which can considerably hinder the growth of lip care products market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated use of lead in around 400 lipsticks and has restricted the use of more than 10 ppm lead in lip products.

The non-medicated lip care product is expected to dominate the significant growth in the global lip care product market. Increasing demand for inexpensive and attractive lip care products are driving the non-medicated segment. Growing younger population inclined towards the personal care and cosmetics products and increasing demand lip products of several brands and ranges, which are non-medicated are expected to boom the lip care product market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22720

The report provides a detailed overview of the global lip care products market including regional analysis information. Geographically, Europe is estimated to lead global lip care products market followed by North America owing to huge expenditure on beauty and cosmetic products. Increasing consumer’s inclination towards modern lifestyle and adoption of the changing fashion trends and beauty trends are booming the lip care market growth in this region. Cold climatic conditions of western countries create more lip problems and lip infections, which leads to the huge growth of lip care products market in this region.

Key profiled and analysed in the report includes LOreal , Avon Products ,Beiersdorf AG ,Unilever, Revlon ,Kao Corporation ,Bayer Corporation , Blistex Inc. ,Burt’s Bees, Carma Laboratories, Chanel, Chattem, CLOROX, EOS, KAO, Markwins Beauty Products, Stargazer and Yves Rocher.

The report gives the clear representation of current market scenario of global lip care products market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, Porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Lip Care products market

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22720

Global Lip Care Products Market, By Product

• Medicated

• Non-Medicated

• Sun Protection

Global Lip Care Products Market, By Type

• Lip Balm

• Lip Gels

• Lip Butter

• Lip Slaves

• Chap Sticks

Global Lip Care Products Market, By Usage

• Men

• Women

Global Lip Care Products Market, By Application

• Chapping

• Dryness

• Cold sores

• Angular cheilitis

• Stomatitis

Global Lip Care Products Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Lip Care Products Market

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• LOreal

• Avon Products

• Beiersdorf AG

• Unilever

• Revlon

• Kao Corporation

• Bayer Corporation

• Blistex Inc.

• Burt’s Bees

• Carma Laboratories

• Chanel

• Chattem

• CLOROX

• EOS

• KAO

• Markwins Beauty Products

• Stargazer

• Yves Rocher

• Estee Lauder

• Burt’s Bees

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Shiseido Company Ltd

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Lip Care Products Market Report at:

https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-lip-care-products-market/22720/

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Lip Care Products Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Lip Care Products Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Lip Care Products Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Lip Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Lip Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Lip Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Lip Care Products Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Lip Care Products by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Lip Care Products Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Lip Care Products Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Lip Care Products Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com