Global Lingerie Fabrics Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

Lingerie Fabrics market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Marand

Simplex Knitting Company Ltd

Eurojersey s.p.a.

Lauma Fabrics

PAYEN Group

Carvico

Nextil Group

Sanko Textiles

ElKotb textiles Co

Textil Vertrieb Beratungs GmbH

Natex Spitzen GmbH

Taihua New Materials

Sun Hing Industries Holding Limited

Qingdao Niqier New Materials CO.LTD

Zhejiang Huachang Textile Co.,Ltd

Huading

Lingerie Fabrics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Lingerie Fabrics Market Segment by Type covers:

Cotton

Silk

Hemp

Viscose

Polyester

Nylon

Others

The cotton fabric absorbs sweat, breathes, and is warm and comfortable to wear. It is easy to dye and print. It is suitable for girls’ underwear and creates youthfulness. In recent years, manufacturers also like to blend cotton and various types of fibers. The addition of chemical fibers to cotton, especially for adjustable underwear, not only has a supporting effect, but also does not sultry. Today’s ladies still prefer cotton underwear, which of course is because of the unique breathability and naturalness of the cotton itself, making the wearing experience different from other fabrics. In addition, from the aesthetic point of view, the printing effect of plain woven cotton cloth and the dyeing effect of knitted cotton cloth have a natural simplicity and youthful atmosphere, and are also inaccessible to other fabrics.

Silk is known for its beautiful, light, soft and smooth, and it has long been loved by its unique charm. Silk has a good touch and texture, can not afford static electricity, and it also has a strong health care function, that is, moisture permeability. It has unique breathability and hygroscopicity, and can also regulate body temperature and regulate body humidity. There is no such thing as the fabric of the “second skin” of human beings. The only drawback is that it is not easy to clean. It must be gently washed or dry cleaned by hand. Velvet has the elegance and luxury that cotton does not have, and its natural smoothness is also lacking in Lycra.

Hemp fiber is a general term for fibers obtained from various hemp plants. The texture of hemp fiber is relatively thick and easy to wrinkle, but it has the advantage that other fibers are difficult to compare: it has good function of moisture absorption and moisture absorption, heat conduction and heat conduction, cool and crisp, sweating is not close to body, light texture, strong and strong, insect proof Anti-mildew, low static electricity, fabric is not easy to be polluted, soft and generous, rough, suitable for excretion and secretion of human skin. Its UV-shielding and antibacterial functions are tested and certified by Chinese authorities. Therefore, hemp fiber becomes the ideal textile in summer, and underwear wearing hemp fiber in summer is a good choice. At the same time, after the dyeing of the hemp fiber, the color is very bright, and it has strong abrasion resistance and good elasticity.

Viscose, alias ice silk, silk cotton, modal, cellulose fiber obtained by extracting and remolding fiber molecules from natural wood cellulose using “wood” as a raw material. The hygroscopicity of viscose fiber meets the physiological requirements of human skin, and has the characteristics of smooth and cool, breathable, antistatic, anti-ultraviolet, beautiful color and good color fastness. It has the essence of cotton, the quality of silk, is an authentic plant fiber, which is derived from natural and superior to natural.

Polyester is an important variety in synthetic fiber. It is durable, elastic, non-deformable, corrosion-resistant, insulating, stiff, easy to wash and dry. In fact, in the 1960s and 1970s, the most popular textiles in China’s textile market were pure polyester or polyester blended with other fibers.

Nylon is a term for polyamide fibers that can be made into long or short staple fibers. The appearance of nylon has revolutionized the appearance of textiles. Its synthesis is a major breakthrough in the synthetic fiber industry and a very important milestone in polymer chemistry.

Lingerie Fabrics Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Warp Knitted

Weft knitted

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Lingerie Fabrics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Lingerie Fabrics market?

What are the key factors driving the Global Lingerie Fabrics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Lingerie Fabrics market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Lingerie Fabrics market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Lingerie Fabrics market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Lingerie Fabrics market?

What are the Lingerie Fabrics market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Lingerie Fabrics industries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Lingerie Fabrics market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Lingerie Fabrics industries?

Key Benefits

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Lingerie Fabrics market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Lingerie Fabrics market are also given.

Objective of Studies:

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Lingerie Fabrics market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Lingerie Fabrics market.

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

– To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Lingerie Fabrics market.

