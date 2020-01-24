Global Linear Motion System Market 2020-2024: Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Development and Forecast 2024 by eSherpa Market Reports

Global Linear Motion System Market 2020 Forecast to 2027. offers the comparative assessment of the market and identifies the assessable estimation of the market including industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, outlook, and forecasts 2020-2027. The report provides historical data, significance, statistical data, size & share, market price & demand, business overview, market analysis by product and market trends by key players. The report also highlights current growth factors, market threats, attentive opinions, and competitive analysis of major Linear Motion System market players, value chain analysis, and future roadmap.

Introduction , Linear motion system is a device used to move materials, equipment, or tools in X and Y direction. The system consists of linear rails, rail tables, guides, actuators, and sliders, which help the user to continuously transfer products on a conveyor belt or push it across for packaging. This device can be used in packaging, machine tools, palletizing, robotics, and material handling, among others. The linear motion system makes sure that the processes are smooth and rapid with minimum loss at any point in an industry. Consistent usage of these products brings about wear and tear of the linear motion system, creating the requirement for continual maintenance and substitution activities., The aspects such as need for accurate and repeatable motion control systems, high demand for linear motion systems in the automotive industry, rising revenue from the replacement activities, and rapid industrialization in emerging countries are some of the key factors projected to drive the market growth. However, the lack of effective product differentiation is one of the major factors expected to hamper the market growth., The global linear motion systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2017–2023. In 2016, the global market was led by Asia-Pacific with 34.2% share, followed by Europe and North America with 32.9% and 23.3% shares, respectively. The rise in industrialization in the emerging countries, such as China, India, Taiwan and South Korea, and growing development in automation and robotics are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market., The global linear motion systems market has been segmented based on application, type, and region. On the basis of type, the global market is classified as single-axis linear motion system and multi-axis linear motion system. By application, the global market is categorized into packaging, machine tools, palletizing, robotics, material handling equipment, and others. The global market, by region, is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. , Based on the type, the multi-axis linear motion system is expected to be the leading segment in the global market. The segment accounted for the highest revenue of USD 3,324.8 million in 2016 and is expected to register 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the machine tools segment is expected to lead the global market. It generated the highest revenue of USD 1,709.3 million in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period., The global linear motion systems market is expected to reach approximately USD 8,769.7 million by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% between 2017 and 2023

By Market Players:

The key players operating in the global linear motion systems market are Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Rollon SpA (Italy), Schneeberger AG (Switzerland), SKF AB (Sweden), Thomson Industries, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric Motion USA (US), Nippon Bearing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bishop-Wisecarver (US), Hepco Motion (England), and Lintech (US)

The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts.

