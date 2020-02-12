Global Lighting Control System Market And Forecast Study Launched in 2024 | Signify Holding, Lutron Electronics Co., Legrand SA, OSRAM Licht AG, Schneider Electric SE, Forencis Research
LIGHTING CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET: SUMMARY
The Global Lighting Control System Market is estimated to reach 40.6 USD Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.0%. Inclination towards energy saving alternatives and emergence of internet of things (IoT) is expected to boost the lighting control system market during the forecast period. However, requirement of ongoing maintenance is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Cloud- based smart lighting is expected to become an opportunity for global market.
A lighting control system is a type of intelligent network system which helps consumers to control the lighting in indoor and outdoor spaces. A lighting control system is mainly used for outdoor applications such as roadways & highways lighting and various public spaces. Some key players in lighting control system market are Signify Holding, Lutron Electronics Co., Legrand SA, OSRAM Licht AG, Schneider Electric SE and Eaton among others.
LIGHTING CONTROL SYSTEM MARKET: REPORT SYNOPSIS
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global lighting control system market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
-
- On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.
- By connectivity protocol, the lighting control system market is segmented into wiredand wireless.
- By application, lighting control system market is segmented into corporate buildings, industrial buildings, educational buildings, retail malls, hospitals, public buildings, hospitality, roadways and highways lighting, architectural lighting, andflood lighting.
Lighting Control System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Lighting Control System Market by Component
Hardware
-
- Switches
- Sensors
- Dimmers
- Network Components
- Others
Software
-
- Web-Based
- Cloud- Based
Services
-
- Professional
- Maintainence
- Managed
Lighting Control System Market by Connectivity Protocol
Wired
-
- DALI
- DMX
- PLC
- PoE
- Others
Lighting Control System Market by Application
-
- Wi-Fi
- EnOcean
- ZigBee
- Bluetooth LE
- Others
- Corporate Buildings
- Industrial Buildings
- Educational Buildings
- Retail Malls
- Hospitals
- Public Buildings
- Hospitality
- Roadways and Highways Lighting
- Architectural Lighting
- Floodlighting
Lighting Control System Market by Region
Asia-Pacific
-
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
-
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
-
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
-
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
