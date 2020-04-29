Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Insights 2020 – By Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Opportunity, Trends and Forecast Report Analysis
The Global Light Detection and Ranging Market has been segmented on the basis of production process type, application type and geography. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the market and the essential factors comprising it. The report provides technical aspects of the market and economic data and forecasts for the next five years. The report also provides a list of key players in the market and provides an in-depth analyst’s perspective on why these player’s products and strategies stand out.
Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) is an advanced position detection technique. It is used in measurement of accurate and precise positions of physical objects. In LiDAR technology, a guided laser beam is used to locate the accurate position of an object to the scanner of the LiDAR system.
Lack of awareness about the benefits of LIDAR coupled with inadequate knowledge about the working of LIDAR among the inexpert consumers is acting as one of the major restrains for the global LIDAR market. Moreover, the high initial setup cost of LIDAR system is hindering the wide acceptance of LIDAR system in cost sensitive markets of Asia-Pacific.
North America is the largest market of LiDAR followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market dominance of North America is attributed to wide use of LiDAR system in commercial and defence aviation sectors. Asia-Pacific is the fasted growing market of LiDAR system, owing to the increasing demand of the LiDAR system from the civil construction and mining industries. Also, the increasing defence budget of developing countries, such as China and India, is further boosting the market of LiDAR system in this region.
According to this study, over the next five years the Light Detection and Ranging market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Light Detection and Ranging business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Light Detection and Ranging market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Light Detection and Ranging value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Airborne LIDAR
Terrestrial LIDAR
Short Range LIDAR
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Government
Civil Engineering
Military
Defence and Aerospace
Corridor Mapping
Topographical Surveys
Volumetric Mapping
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Digitalworld Mapping
Trimble Navigation
Aerometric
Firmatek
IGI
Leica Geosystems
Optech
Raymetrics
Avent Lidar Technology
Renishaw
Airborne imaging
RIEGL
Faro Technologies
Velodyne LiDAR
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Light Detection and Ranging market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Light Detection and Ranging market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Light Detection and Ranging players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Light Detection and Ranging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Light Detection and Ranging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
