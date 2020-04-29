Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Insights 2020 – By Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Opportunity, Trends and Forecast Report Analysis

The Global Light Detection and Ranging Market has been segmented on the basis of production process type, application type and geography. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the market and the essential factors comprising it. The report provides technical aspects of the market and economic data and forecasts for the next five years. The report also provides a list of key players in the market and provides an in-depth analyst’s perspective on why these player’s products and strategies stand out.

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) is an advanced position detection technique. It is used in measurement of accurate and precise positions of physical objects. In LiDAR technology, a guided laser beam is used to locate the accurate position of an object to the scanner of the LiDAR system.

Lack of awareness about the benefits of LIDAR coupled with inadequate knowledge about the working of LIDAR among the inexpert consumers is acting as one of the major restrains for the global LIDAR market. Moreover, the high initial setup cost of LIDAR system is hindering the wide acceptance of LIDAR system in cost sensitive markets of Asia-Pacific.

North America is the largest market of LiDAR followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market dominance of North America is attributed to wide use of LiDAR system in commercial and defence aviation sectors. Asia-Pacific is the fasted growing market of LiDAR system, owing to the increasing demand of the LiDAR system from the civil construction and mining industries. Also, the increasing defence budget of developing countries, such as China and India, is further boosting the market of LiDAR system in this region.

According to this study, over the next five years the Light Detection and Ranging market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Light Detection and Ranging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Light Detection and Ranging market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Light Detection and Ranging value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Airborne LIDAR

Terrestrial LIDAR

Short Range LIDAR

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Government

Civil Engineering

Military

Defence and Aerospace

Corridor Mapping

Topographical Surveys

Volumetric Mapping

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Digitalworld Mapping

Trimble Navigation

Aerometric

Firmatek

IGI

Leica Geosystems

Optech

Raymetrics

Avent Lidar Technology

Renishaw

Airborne imaging

RIEGL

Faro Technologies

Velodyne LiDAR

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Light Detection and Ranging market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Light Detection and Ranging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Light Detection and Ranging players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Light Detection and Ranging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Light Detection and Ranging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Light Detection and Ranging Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Light Detection and Ranging Segment by Type

2.2.1 Airborne LIDAR

2.2.2 Terrestrial LIDAR

2.2.3 Mobile LIDAR

2.2.4 Short Range LIDAR

2.3 Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Light Detection and Ranging Segment by Application

2.4.1 Government

2.4.2 Civil Engineering

2.4.3 Military

2.4.4 Defence and Aerospace

2.4.5 Corridor Mapping

2.4.6 Topographical Surveys

2.4.7 Volumetric Mapping

2.4.8 Others

2.5 Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Light Detection and Ranging by Players

3.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Light Detection and Ranging by Regions

4.1 Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Light Detection and Ranging Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Light Detection and Ranging Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Light Detection and Ranging Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Light Detection and Ranging Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Light Detection and Ranging by Countries

7.2 Europe Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Light Detection and Ranging by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Light Detection and Ranging Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Forecast

10.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Light Detection and Ranging Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Light Detection and Ranging Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Digitalworld Mapping

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Light Detection and Ranging Product Offered

11.1.3 Digitalworld Mapping Light Detection and Ranging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Digitalworld Mapping News

11.2 Trimble Navigation

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Light Detection and Ranging Product Offered

11.2.3 Trimble Navigation Light Detection and Ranging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Trimble Navigation News

11.3 Aerometric

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Light Detection and Ranging Product Offered

11.3.3 Aerometric Light Detection and Ranging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Aerometric News

11.4 Firmatek

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Light Detection and Ranging Product Offered

11.4.3 Firmatek Light Detection and Ranging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Firmatek News

11.5 IGI

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Light Detection and Ranging Product Offered

11.5.3 IGI Light Detection and Ranging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 IGI News

11.6 Leica Geosystems

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Light Detection and Ranging Product Offered

11.6.3 Leica Geosystems Light Detection and Ranging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Leica Geosystems News

11.7 Optech

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Light Detection and Ranging Product Offered

11.7.3 Optech Light Detection and Ranging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Optech News

11.8 Raymetrics

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Light Detection and Ranging Product Offered

11.8.3 Raymetrics Light Detection and Ranging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Raymetrics News

11.9 Avent Lidar Technology

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Light Detection and Ranging Product Offered

11.9.3 Avent Lidar Technology Light Detection and Ranging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Avent Lidar Technology News

11.10 Renishaw

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Light Detection and Ranging Product Offered

11.10.3 Renishaw Light Detection and Ranging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Renishaw News

11.11 Airborne imaging

11.12 RIEGL

11.13 Faro Technologies

11.14 Velodyne LiDAR

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

