Global Laser Diode Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Laser Diode Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a 15.2% CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

A Diode laser is similar to a light emitting diode which is included of a junction between two semiconductors. Laser diodes are quickly becoming a crucial part of advanced technologies and are being utilized in applications like CD players, communications, laser printers, laser pointers, research & development, and industrial processing machinery. Laser diodes are compact in weight and size, work on low power supplies, have low maintenance, high efficiency, and a wide beam angle. Thus, laser diodes possess many advantageous features as compared to conventional laser systems, for instance, helium-neon gas types and ruby.

There are operating challenges, such as if high current is passed over the laser diode, it may burn. Current must be controlled carefully through the laser diode. This technical issue is expected to have a major negative impact on the global market for laser diode during the forecast period. However, manufacturers are continuously focused on improving laser diodes and are expected to overcome this restraint during 2019-2026.

The report on the global laser diode market covers segments such as type, mode of operation, wavelength, application, and region. Green Laser is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Green laser diodes have an extensive range of applications in displays and smartphones which are delivering a wide range of highly saturated colors and focus-free operation. These diodes have also been increasingly incorporated in numerous applications in military, medical, semiconductor and instrumentation sectors.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC to be the fastest-growing market. It is estimated that the APAC segment would dominate the laser diode market, by the end of the forecast period, because of the rising hospital healthcare investment in the region, consumption of consumer electronics, and the anticipated demand for autonomous vehicles.

This report gives a competitive analysis of the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape of the laser diode industry. In 2015, Axcel Photonics, Inc. was acquired by Sheaumann Laser, Inc. based out of Massachusetts, the U.S. Sheaumann is involved in the manufacturing of laser diodes for products like DPSS, flash lamps, and other diode modules for defense, industrial, medical and scientific markets.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Laser Diode Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Laser Diode Market.

Scope of the Global Laser Diode Market

Global Laser Diode Market, By Type

• Injection Laser Diode (Ild)

• Optically Pumped Semiconductor Laser (OPSL)

Global Laser Diode Market, By Mode of Operation

• Continuous Wave Mode

• Pulsed Mode

Global Laser Diode Market, By Wavelength

• Near Infrared

• Red Laser

• Blue Laser

• Green Laser

• Others

Global Laser Diode Market, By Application

• Communications & Optical Storage

• Industrial

• Medical

• Military and Defense

• Instrumentation & Sensor

• Others

Global Laser Diode Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Laser Diode Market

• Osram Licht Group

• Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd

• Rohm Co., Ltd.

• IPG Photonics Corp.

• Sharp Corp.

• Coherent, Inc.

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• JDS Uniphase Corp.

• Jenoptik AG

• Newport Corp.

• Rofin-Sinar Technologies, Inc.

• Finisar

• Avago Technologies

• Trumpf GmbH + Co. Kg

• Nichia Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Laser Diode Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Laser Diode Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Laser Diode Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Laser Diode Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Laser Diode Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Laser Diode Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Laser Diode by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Laser Diode Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Laser Diode Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Laser Diode Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

