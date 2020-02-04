Global Lanolin Market Future Trends, Business Opportunities And Forecast 2019-2026

Global Lanolin Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.2% during forecast period.

Increasing application potential in industrial usage including, automotive, anti-corrosion products, bio-lubricants, metal cutting, and leather industry will have a positive impact on market growth. It is referred to as a natural non-corrosive, water repellent alternative in petroleum-based lubricants which aids in protection against rust, acid and salts. Growing demand for bio-based alternatives to reduce dependence on conventional petrochemical-based lubricants will favour product demand in this sector. Changing lifestyles along with increasing awareness among men towards personal care & hygiene is further propelling the growth of the cosmetics industry and in turn, promoting lanolin demand.

Complex refining process may lead to some left-over impurities in the product causing health risk which is likely to hinder industry profitability. High dependence on the availability of sheep wool as the only source for commercial production act as another restraining factor which is expected to affect lanolin market value trends.

Personal care & cosmetics applications are expected to reach XX kilo tons by 2026. It is a multifunctional ingredient which acts as a usual stabilizer and emulsifiers in ointments and all skincare formulations. It also has extensive applications in hair care preparations as a conditioner against drying, brittle and scaling of the hairs along with this wool grease acts as a plasticizer in hair sprays. Recent hairdressing trends which comprise hair coloring, styling and other grooming treatments has led to an increase in hair & scalp issues which have promoted use lanolin in improving hair & scalp condition, thus escalating industry growth.

The Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market for lanolin and accounted for over XX% of the global industry revenue in 2018. Improved living standards, increasing urban population, and the emergence of a multinational cosmetics brand in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific such as China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Growing automotive sales in the region is another key factor set to increase lanolin demand over the next seven years. North America is anticipated to witness steady growth owing to the growing cosmetics and pharmaceutical sector. Significant recovery of the automotive sector along with strong demand for pocket-size cosmetic products is set to boost demand in the region during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Lanolin Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Lanolin Market.

Scope of the Global Lanolin Market

Global Lanolin Market, By Application

• Personal care & cosmetics

• Baby care

• Pharmaceutical

• Industrial

Global Lanolin Market, By Downstream Potential Derivatives

• Lanolin alcohol

• Ethoxylated lanolin

• Acetylated lanolin

• Lanolin acid

Global Lanolin Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Lanolin Market

• Rolex Lanolin Products Limited (RLPL)

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Suru Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

• Lanotec

• Tallow Products Pty Ltd.

• Nippon Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Croda International

• WellMan Advance Materials

• NK Chemicals

• Quimica Del Centro S.A. De C.V.

• Sancai Lanolin

• Orthochem

• Yinxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Lanolin Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Lanolin Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Lanolin Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Lanolin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Lanolin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Lanolin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Lanolin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Lanolin by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Lanolin Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Lanolin Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Lanolin Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

