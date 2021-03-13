Global Land Mobile Radio System Market study 2020 top players include- (Harris Corporation (US), Hytera Communications Corporat…More)

Report Title: Land Mobile Radio System Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis; Latest and upcoming trends in Land Mobile Radio System Market 2020-2027

Introduction, , Land mobile radio (LMR) is a terrestrial two-way wireless communication device used for critical communication by public safety and commercial organizations around the world. These radios are either carried by individuals or installed in vehicles. LMR systems typically consist of radios, base stations, repeaters, consoles and related accessories, and network infrastructure. Typically, LMR systems are deployed independently but can also be connected to other stationary systems such as cellular or public telephone networks. Over the years, LMR systems have become a vital component in the communications industry. There have been significant innovations in LMR systems owing to technological advancements and improved software systems. Companies such as Motorola Solutions, Inc., JVCKenwood Corporation, and Thales Group have invested heavily in LMR systems, which would significantly propel market growth. The increasing demand for LMR in private security services, rising need for military communication equipment, and growing defense expenditure are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of LMR in industrial and commercial applications offers promising growth opportunities for market players. The increased use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the military is hindering market growth to a certain extent. , , , Regional Analysis, The global land mobile radio system market is estimated to register a 10.69% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with a 31.84% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 28.73% and 27.46%, respectively. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing land mobile radio system market, while North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The presence of key companies such as Motorola Solutions, Inc., Harris Corporation, and RELM Wireless Corporation in North America is also expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market., Increasing military budget allocations by the US Department of Defense (DOD) for developing tactical communication systems, in recent years, has resulted in a significant demand for radio systems.

Key Players: –

Harris Corporation (US), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (China), ICOM Incorporated (Japan), JVCKenwood Corporation (Japan), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), RELM Wireless Corporation (US), Simoco Wireless Solutions (UK), Tait Ltd (New Zealand), and Thales Group (France), are some of the key players profiled in this report. Motorola Solutions, Inc. and JVCKenwood Corporation are the leading players and together accounted for nearly 50% of the market share in 2017.

