GLOBAL LABORATORY FREEZERS MARKET – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2018-2026)

Global Laboratory Freezers Market was valued at US$ 3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding laboratory freezers market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in laboratory freezers market.

Laboratory freezers main purpose is to keep laboratory components intact and to avoid their reaction that is caused due to high temperature or at room temperature. Laboratory freezers are usually used in hospitals, institutes, university, college, school and industrial sectors.A laboratory freezer is a designed piece of laboratory equipment that has a thermally insulated compartment which keeps the inside temperature below the freezing point and anyone can adjust it manually.

The rise in demand for blood & blood elements, rising government support for research activities and clinical trials, and technological advancements in freezers & refrigerators are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Untapped developing regions are expected to offer new growth opportunities for key players operating in this market in the forecast period. However, high price of laboratory freezers and growing use of refurbished equipment are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. On the other hand, huge value for ownership is also one of the major reasons that are restraining the growth of the global market.

Based on Product, the market is segregated into freezers, refrigerators, and cryopreservation systems. Freezers segment accounted largest share of the laboratory freezers market in 2017. Nevertheless, the cryopreservation systems segment is likely to register the highest CAGR during the foreseen period, primarily due to the increasing use of cryopreservation techniques and equipment for long-term storage of biological samples, laboratory samples and cryopreserved cell lines.

In terms of end-user, the laboratory freezers market is segregated into hospitals, medical laboratories, pharmacies, academic & research institutes, blood banks, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Among those, blood banks segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. Blood bank refrigerators were maximum valued in 2017, due of rising government expenditure, rising demand for blood bank refrigerators in scientific, growing number of surgical procedures and medical and research sectors.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share of the laboratory freezers market, followed by Europe. The growing demand and awareness & adoption of advanced lab freezers & refrigerators, major growth in the number of life sciences research activities for disease treatment, and growing R&D funding in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries in the region are driving the growth of the North American market. While the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness the fastest growth and overtake North America, holds the second largest shareholder for the market during the forecast timeframe.

The Scope of Global Laboratory Freezers Market:

Global Laboratory Freezers Market, by Product:

• Freezers

o Enzyme Freezers

o Plasma Freezers

o Explosion-Proof Freezers

o Others

• Refrigerators

o Blood Bank Refrigerators

o Chromatography Refrigerators

o Explosion-Proof Refrigerators

o Others

• Cryopreservation Systems

Global Laboratory Freezers Market, by End user:

• Blood Banks

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Medical Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Pharmacies

Global Laboratory Freezers Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Laboratory Freezers Market:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Haier Biomedical

• Eppendorf AG

• Helmer Scientific

• VWR Corporation

• ARCTIKO A/S

• Biomedical Solutions Inc.

• EVERmed S.R.L.

• Philipp Kirsch GmbH

• Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd

