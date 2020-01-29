Global L- Cysteine Market Professional Survey Capacity, Production and Share by Key Players 2020-2025

Global L- Cysteine Market Demand
Cysteine (abbreviated as Cys or C) is an α-amino acid with the chemical formula HO2CCH(NH2)CH2SH. It is a semi-essential amino acid, which means that it can be biosynthesized in humans. The thiol side chain in cysteine often participates in enzymatic reactions, serving as a nucleophile. The thiol is susceptible to oxidization to give the disulfide derivative cysteine, which serves an important structural role in many proteins. When used as a food additive, it has the E number E920.The majority of L-cysteine is obtained industrially by hydrolysis of animal materials, such as poultry feathers or hog hair. L-cysteine is produced by the hydrolysis of racemic 2-amino-Δ2-thiazoline-4-carboxylic acid using Pseudomonas thiazolinophilum.
The global L- Cysteine market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of L- Cysteine by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Food Grade
- Tech Grade
- Pharma Grade
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- Wacker
- Nippon Rika
- Ajinomoto
- Ningbo Zhenhai Haide Biochem
- Wuhan Grand Hoyo
- Wuxi Bikang
- Donboo Amino Acid
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Food Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Cosmetics Industry
- Animal Feed
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 L- Cysteine Industry
Figure L- Cysteine Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of L- Cysteine
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of L- Cysteine
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of L- Cysteine
Table Global L- Cysteine Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 L- Cysteine Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Food Grade
Table Major Company List of Food Grade
3.1.2 Tech Grade
Table Major Company List of Tech Grade
3.1.3 Pharma Grade
Table Major Company List of Pharma Grade
3.2 Market Size
Table Global L- Cysteine Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global L- Cysteine Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global L- Cysteine Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global L- Cysteine Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global L- Cysteine Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global L- Cysteine Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
