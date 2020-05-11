Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market Size 2020, Share, Innovation, Demand Analysis, Future Guide, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of knee and hip replacement market. The report analyses the Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market By Knee Replacement (By Type, By Material Type, By Fixation Procedures), By Hip Replacement (By Type, By Material Type, By Fixation Procedures, By Surgical Approaches). The global knee and hip replacement market has been analzyed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain Japan, China, India, UAE) for the historical period of 2018-2019 and the forecast period of 2019-2024. The global knee and hip replacement market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019 2024.

Over the recent years, Knee and Hip Replacement market has been witnessing considerable growth directly on the back of increasing prevalence of diseases such as Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, DDH, and traumatic damage of knee and hip joints. Moreover, factors such as decreased cost of treatment, increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, increasing adoption rate of new and technically upgraded implants and surgical procedures, upsurge in orthopaedic facilities in developing countries, rising penetration rate of insurance and favourable subsidies by various government on implants and surgical procedure have been providing momentum to the overall market growth of knee and hip replacement.

In addition, growing need for personalized implants and increasing usage of computer-assisted robotic techniques in joint arthroplasty is anticipated to fuel the market growth in forecasted period. However, recalls due to product failures have been hindering the market growth.

The report titled “Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market (2019 Edition): World Market Review By Type of Replacement, By Material, By Fixation Procedure, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain Japan, China, India, UAE)” has covered and analysed the potential of knee and hip replacement market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Scope of the Report

Global Knee and Hip Replacement Market (actual period:2014-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)

• Knee and Hip Replacement Market Size, Growth, Forecast

• Knee Replacement Market Size, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis By Type: Total Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement, Revision Knee Replacement.

– Analysis By Material Type: Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Plastics.

– Analysis By Fixation Procedures: Cementless Fixation, Cemented Fixation, Hybrid Fixation.

– Analysis By Material Type: Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Plastics

• Hip Replacement Market Size, Growth, Forecast

– Analysis By Type: Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, Hip Resurfacing and Revision Replacement.

– Analysis By Material Type: MOP+COP, Others (MOM/COC/COM)

– Analysis By Fixation Procedures: Cementless Fixation, Cemented Fixation, Hybrid Fixation.

– Analysis By Surgical Approaches: Direct Anterior Approach, Anterolateral Approach, Posterolateral Approach.

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, MicroPort, Exactech Inc., Corin Group, B Braun Melsungen AG.

