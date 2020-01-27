Global Kanban Software Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Kanban Software market size was 110 million US$ and it is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Kanban Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Kanban Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Kanban is a visual project and process management technique that uses cards or signals to represent work items. A work item can be a task/process step, a deliverable that requires a sub-set of tasks or a project within a larger project/program. Using kanban cards to represent tasks is helpful when there are lots of moving parts and pieces to a project.

End-Users of Kanban Software can be segmented into two types: Personal Use, SMBs and Large Business Use. Personal Use and SMBs takes a bigger market size of about 66.55% of total global share in 2017, and Large Enterprise segment is the fast growing downstream user group in the world at present.

Currently, the market concentration rate is very high. Leading international players include LeanKit, Kanbanize, SwiftKanban, One2Team and some others. LeanKit, SwiftKanban and One2Team are major players in USA market. There are also some small local players spread in each separate countries, to meet the needs of local logistic system.

The key players covered in this study

LeanKit

Kanbanize

SwiftKanban

One2Team

Kanbanflow

Targetprocess

Kanbanchi

Trello

Aha!

Kanban Tool

Smartsheet

Scrumwise

Kanbanery

ZenHub

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

SMBs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Kanban Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Kanban Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Kanban Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

