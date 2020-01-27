Global Kanban Software Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Kanban Software market size was 110 million US$ and it is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.8% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Kanban Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Kanban Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Kanban is a visual project and process management technique that uses cards or signals to represent work items. A work item can be a task/process step, a deliverable that requires a sub-set of tasks or a project within a larger project/program. Using kanban cards to represent tasks is helpful when there are lots of moving parts and pieces to a project.
End-Users of Kanban Software can be segmented into two types: Personal Use, SMBs and Large Business Use. Personal Use and SMBs takes a bigger market size of about 66.55% of total global share in 2017, and Large Enterprise segment is the fast growing downstream user group in the world at present.
Currently, the market concentration rate is very high. Leading international players include LeanKit, Kanbanize, SwiftKanban, One2Team and some others. LeanKit, SwiftKanban and One2Team are major players in USA market. There are also some small local players spread in each separate countries, to meet the needs of local logistic system.
The key players covered in this study
LeanKit
Kanbanize
SwiftKanban
One2Team
Kanbanflow
Targetprocess
Kanbanchi
Trello
Aha!
Kanban Tool
Smartsheet
Scrumwise
Kanbanery
ZenHub
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SMBs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Kanban Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Kanban Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Kanban Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Kanban Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Kanban Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 SMBs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Kanban Software Market Size
2.2 Kanban Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Kanban Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Kanban Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Kanban Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Kanban Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Kanban Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Kanban Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Kanban Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Kanban Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Kanban Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Kanban Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Kanban Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Kanban Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Kanban Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Kanban Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Kanban Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Kanban Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Kanban Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Kanban Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Kanban Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Kanban Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Kanban Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Kanban Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Kanban Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Kanban Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Kanban Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Kanban Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Kanban Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Kanban Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Kanban Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Kanban Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Kanban Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Kanban Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Kanban Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Kanban Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Kanban Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Kanban Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Kanban Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Kanban Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Kanban Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 LeanKit
12.1.1 LeanKit Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Kanban Software Introduction
12.1.4 LeanKit Revenue in Kanban Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 LeanKit Recent Development
12.2 Kanbanize
12.2.1 Kanbanize Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Kanban Software Introduction
12.2.4 Kanbanize Revenue in Kanban Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Kanbanize Recent Development
12.3 SwiftKanban
12.3.1 SwiftKanban Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Kanban Software Introduction
12.3.4 SwiftKanban Revenue in Kanban Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SwiftKanban Recent Development
12.4 One2Team
12.4.1 One2Team Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Kanban Software Introduction
12.4.4 One2Team Revenue in Kanban Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 One2Team Recent Development
12.5 Kanbanflow
12.5.1 Kanbanflow Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Kanban Software Introduction
12.5.4 Kanbanflow Revenue in Kanban Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Kanbanflow Recent Development
12.6 Targetprocess
12.6.1 Targetprocess Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Kanban Software Introduction
12.6.4 Targetprocess Revenue in Kanban Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Targetprocess Recent Development
12.7 Kanbanchi
12.7.1 Kanbanchi Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Kanban Software Introduction
12.7.4 Kanbanchi Revenue in Kanban Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Kanbanchi Recent Development
12.8 Trello
12.8.1 Trello Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Kanban Software Introduction
12.8.4 Trello Revenue in Kanban Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Trello Recent Development
12.9 Aha!
12.9.1 Aha! Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Kanban Software Introduction
12.9.4 Aha! Revenue in Kanban Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Aha! Recent Development
12.10 Kanban Tool
12.10.1 Kanban Tool Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Kanban Software Introduction
12.10.4 Kanban Tool Revenue in Kanban Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Kanban Tool Recent Development
12.11 Smartsheet
12.12 Scrumwise
12.13 Kanbanery
12.14 ZenHub
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
