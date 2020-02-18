Global IVIG Market To Reach $15,964 Million By 2025

The Global IVIG market is expected to reach $12,632 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2016 to 2022. Hypogammaglobulinemia and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) together accounted for about two-fifths revenue share in 2015. North America accounted for about half of the overall market in 2015, and is expected to dominate throughout the study period.

Key factors driving the market growth include approvals for IVIG therapy from FDA, EMA, and government, increase in awareness about IVIG treatment, rise in incidence of antibody deficiency diseases & hemophilic patients, and emergence of technologically advanced IVIG products. However, high cost products, side effects associated with its treatment, and stringent regulations restrict new product launch and hamper the IVIG market growth.

“Hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, and immunodeficiency diseases segments are the most lucrative markets for the use of IVIG.“ says Hemali Narkhede, Manager, Healthcare Research at AMR. “IVIG remains the most preferable and standard treatment owing to less side effects associated with its use,“ she further added.

The hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, and immunodeficiency diseases segments together accounted for more than half market share in 2015, owing to high efficacy of IVIG treatment. Myasthenia gravis is the fastest growing segment, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%.

Geographically, North America accounted for majority of the share, accounting for about 50% in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead. This was attributed to the increased adoption of IVIG treatments, growth in incidence of immunodeficiency diseases, and high healthcare expenditure. However, regulatory framework concerns and limited IVIG products supply in North America adversely affect the market growth.

LAMEA is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10%, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructures and increasing expenditures in emerging markets to overcome the unmet medical needs in underdeveloped countries. Latin America led the market, with more than half of the LAMEA IVIG market share in 2015.

Key findings of the study:

Specific antibody deficiency is the second fastest growing application in IVIG market, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period.

The global IVIG market size accounted for 142 tons, in terms of volume, in 2015, and is expected to reach 236 tons by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7%.

Europe , the second fastest growing region, is expected to reach $3,000 million , in terms of value, by 2022.

Key players in the IVIG market focus on expanding their business operations in emerging countries, with new product launches as a preferred strategy. Leading companies profiled in this report include Baxter International Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols S.A, Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB group, Biotest AG, China Biologics Products, Inc., BDI Pharma Inc., and Bayer Healthcare.