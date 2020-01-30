GLOBAL IT VENDOR RISK MANAGEMENT MARKET REPORT BY COMPANY, REGION, APPLICATION, INDUSTRY TRENDS & FORECAST TO 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global IT Vendor Risk Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Vendor Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.

IT vendor risk management (VRM) is the process of ensuring that the use of external IT service providers and other IT vendors (third parties) does not create unacceptable potential for business disruption or have a negative impact on business performance. IT VRM solutions support enterprises that have to assess, monitor and manage their exposure to risks arising from their use of third parties that provide IT products and services or that have access to their information. Some solutions’ capabilities extend to fourth parties and subcontractors — a feature increasingly important to customers.

In 2018, the global IT Vendor Risk Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2489121

The key players covered in this study

Security Scorecard

BitSight

Dell Technologies(RSA)

Processllnity

Rsam

Prevalent

Aravo

Quantivate

SAI Global

LockPath

RiskVision (Formerly Agiliance)

MetricStream

Hiperos

Modulo

Fortrex Technologies

Brinqa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2489121

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Vendor Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Vendor Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]