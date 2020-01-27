Global IoT in Elevators Industry with Market Analysis and Forecast to 2026 by top Key Players ThyssenKrupp AG, KONE Corporation, Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Group

The prime driving factor for IoT in elevators, or smart elevators, are technology innovation and its adoption in multiple sectors. Increasing demand of IoT in elevators in many commercial, industrial as well as residential sectors is also counted as a prime factor which is accelerating the IoT in elevators market. This increased demand of IoT in elevators is also inclining many popular elevator manufacturers like KONE to concentrate on the adoption of IoT and make their elevators as a smart elevator as per the latest trends.

The major challenges faced by the IoT in Elevators market are underwater communication, accurate positioning measurements, unpredictable obstacles, and in-depth zone navigation. Despite all these challenges the upgraded technology included in the IoT in Elevators has managed to overcome the challenges significantly and is still trying reach perfection.

As per the latest news published in the Herald Correspondent, Saab AB and Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd. which are the well-known manufacturers in the IoT in Elevators industry are claiming that the tremendous development in the IoT in Elevators industry will drive the market and is estimated to reach to USD 7.74 billion by 2026.

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global IoT in Elevators Market are –

ThyssenKrupp AG, KONE Corporation, Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Elevators, Kleemann Hellas SA., Hitachi Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Market Segment by component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Application:

Anticipatory Maintenance

Remote Monitoring

Radical Reporting

Connectivity Management

Others

Market Segment by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Executive Summary

Introduction

Research Methodology

Global IoT in Elevators Market Overview

IoT in Elevators Market by Application Outlook

5.1. IoT in Elevators Market Share, by Application, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Anticipatory Maintenance

5.2.1. IoT in Elevators Market, by Anticipatory Maintenance , 2015 – 2026

5.3. Remote Monitoring

5.3.1. IoT in Elevators Market, by Remote Monitoring, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Radical Reporting

5.4.1. IoT in Elevators Market, by Radical Reporting, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Connectivity Management

5.5.1. IoT in Elevators Market, by Connectivity Management, 2015 – 2026

5.6. Others

5.6.1. IoT in Elevators Market, by Others, 2015 – 2026

