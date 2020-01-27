Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Estimated to Generate a Revenue Of $1,625.7 Million By 2026

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, titled, “Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Procedure, Application and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size was valued at US $ 1,256.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach US $ 1,625.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market share in 2018, whereas Mexico is expected to grow at a significant rate in the U.S. during the forecast period.

Top Gaining Players of the Industry

The key players analyzed in this report are Continental Medtronic Plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Focus Medical Group Inc., Spiegelberg Gmbh, SOPHYSA, Raumedic AG, HeadSense Medical, Inc., Vittamed, and Linet among others.

The intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring technique is proposed centuries ago by Kellie and Monroe, even though this method is widely used across the globe due its advantages in terms of accuracy and safety regarding patient’ health. With the advancement in science and technology, numerous invasive and non-invasive techniques to monitor intracranial pressure (ICP) have been developed and some are yet to develop. Intracranial pressure monitoring devices are inexpensive, easy to use, reliable and provide accurate measurement of the pressure inside the head. These factors are likely to propel the demand for intracranial pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period. With the rising complications associated with the use of invasive ICP monitoring devices, there is continuous research and development on the production of non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices so that risk of infection and hemorrhage can be reduced. The development and use of non-invasive ICP monitoring devices further drive the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

The intracranial pressure monitoring devices play a critical role in measuring inside pressure of the brain. It enables doctors to deal with an uncertain rise and drop in the skull which in turn, reduces the chances of clotting and risk to get even fatal diseases. The medical devices manufacturers are nowadays developing different kind of products which can help scale-up the intracranial pressure monitoring and sensing. For instance, Branchpoint Technologies, a manufacturer of cost-effective solutions offering intracranial pressure monitoring announced that the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has approved its AURA intracranial monitoring systems. The AURA intracranial pressure monitoring system offers fully wireless and implantable intracranial pressure sensors that enable complete mobile intracranial pressure monitoring in the patients.

Development of Advanced Monitoring Devices:

Risk Associated with the Use of ICP Monitoring Devices:

Intracranial pressure monitoring devices are of great help in evaluating ICP pressure in the skull’s pressure. However, there are certain risks associated with both invasive and non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices. With the use of an invasive method, there are certain problems such as the risk of infection, short term monitoring and restricted the monitoring of the patient among others. Also, the invasive nature of monitoring devices limits the frequency of evaluation in several neurological situations such as hydrocephalus, therefore hampering the long-term care of patients with compromised intracranial pressure. However, the use of non-invasive monitoring devices overcome the problem associated with the invasive ICP monitoring devices, but the non-invasive ICP monitoring method is not capable of providing accurate results as the invasive one. These factors are expected to hamper the global intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

