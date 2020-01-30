Global Intimate Wears Market 2020 with Top Countries Data: Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities

The research report on Global Intimate Wears Market offers a complete analysis on the study of Intimate Wears industry. Intimate Wears market report also provides the accurate market structures, key patterns, challenges and opportunities, elements, as well as difficulties in the global market. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes.

The global Intimate Wears market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Triumph

Marks & Spencer

Kiabi

Hunkemoller

Calzedonia

Chantelle Group

Hanesbrands

PVH Corp

Hanes

Schiesser

JoJo Maman Bebe

Fruit of The Loom

LASCANA

Oysho

Jockey International

La Perla

Ann Summers

Penti

Mothercare

Agent Provocateur Ltd

Etam

Bendon Group

Tingmei

Major applications as follows:

Women

Men

Kids

Major Type as follows:

Bras

Underpants

Pajamas and Tracksuits

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Intimate Wears Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Intimate Wears Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Intimate Wears Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Intimate Wears Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Triumph

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Triumph

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Triumph

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Marks & Spencer

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Marks & Spencer

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Marks & Spencer

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Kiabi

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kiabi

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kiabi

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Hunkemoller

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Hunkemoller

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hunkemoller

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Calzedonia

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Calzedonia

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Calzedonia

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Chantelle Group

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Chantelle Group

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chantelle Group

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Hanesbrands

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Hanesbrands

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hanesbrands

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 PVH Corp

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of PVH Corp

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of PVH Corp

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Hanes

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Hanes

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hanes

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Schiesser

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Schiesser

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Schiesser

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 JoJo Maman Bebe

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of JoJo Maman Bebe

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of JoJo Maman Bebe

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Fruit of The Loom

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Fruit of The Loom

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Fruit of The Loom

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 LASCANA

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of LASCANA

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LASCANA

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Oysho

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Oysho

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Oysho

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 Jockey International

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jockey International

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jockey International

3.15.4 Recent Development

3.16 La Perla

3.16.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of La Perla

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of La Perla

3.16.4 Recent Development

3.17 Ann Summers

3.17.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ann Summers

3.17.2 Product & Services

3.17.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ann Summers

3.17.4 Recent Development

3.18 Penti

3.18.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Penti

3.18.2 Product & Services

3.18.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Penti

3.18.4 Recent Development

3.19 Mothercare

3.19.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mothercare

3.19.2 Product & Services

3.19.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mothercare

3.19.4 Recent Development

3.20 Agent Provocateur Ltd

3.20.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Agent Provocateur Ltd

3.20.2 Product & Services

3.20.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Agent Provocateur Ltd

3.20.4 Recent Development

3.21 Etam

3.21.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Etam

3.21.2 Product & Services

3.21.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Etam

3.21.4 Recent Development

3.22 Bendon Group

3.22.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bendon Group

3.22.2 Product & Services

3.22.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bendon Group

3.23 Tingmei

3.23.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Tingmei

3.23.2 Product & Services

3.23.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tingmei

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Women

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Women

4.1.2 Women Market Size and Forecast

Fig Women Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Women Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Women Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Women Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Men

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Men

4.2.2 Men Market Size and Forecast

Fig Men Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Men Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Men Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Men Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Kids

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Kids

4.3.2 Kids Market Size and Forecast

Fig Kids Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Kids Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Kids Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Kids Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Bras

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Bras

5.1.2 Bras Market Size and Forecast

Fig Bras Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Bras Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Bras Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Bras Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Underpants

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Underpants

5.2.2 Underpants Market Size and Forecast

Fig Underpants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Underpants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Underpants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Underpants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 Pajamas and Tracksuits

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Pajamas and Tracksuits

5.3.2 Pajamas and Tracksuits Market Size and Forecast

Fig Pajamas and Tracksuits Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Pajamas and Tracksuits Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Pajamas and Tracksuits Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Pajamas and Tracksuits Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Others

5.4.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 Conclusion

