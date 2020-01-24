Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)



Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The major driving factors of the global interventional image-guided systems market are shifting focus from volume-based to value-based system, developing emerging markets, and growing demand for imaging technology. Additionally, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising demand for interventional imaging in fractures & traumatic injuries, and favorable reimbursement scenarios are propelling the growth of the global interventional image-guided systems market.

The high cost of hybrid operating room equipment and limitations in interventional image-guided systems are the major factors which hinders the growth of global interventional image-guided system market.

The interventional image-guided systems market is segmented into products, types, modality, application, end users, and region.

Further, the interventional image-guided systems market based on products includes single plane, and bi-plane systems. Interventional image-guided systems market in terms of the types is segmented into CT image-guided systems, x-ray fluoroscopy image-guided systems, MRI image-guided systems, pet image-guided systems, ultrasound image-guided systems, endoscope image-guided systems, and spect image-guided systems.

Based on the interventional image-guided systems market, modality segment is sub segmented into vascular interventional systems, IVUS, FFR, IFR, intraoperative ultrasound scanner, fluoroscopy, intraoperative CT scanner, endoscopes systems, intraoperative MRI scanner, and other modality. In terms of application segment interventional image-guided systems market is sub segmented into cardiology, neurology, oncology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, ENT surgery, and other applications. Further, interventional image-guided systems market based on end users includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

Based on regions, the global interventional image-guided systems market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

By product, Single plane products hold the XX% market share due to single plane systems provide 2D data with high-quality live images that help in the interventional procedures such as application cardiovascular stent, neurological interventions such as neurological surgeries, in the process of urology and various other applications. Bi-plane systems are perfect for intensive interventional procedures such as cardiac, oncology and neurological interventions.

On the basis of types, MRI image-guided systems are used to visualize tumors, inflammatory diseases, osteonecrosis, bone marrow diseases, congenital abnormalities and herniation or degeneration of discs of the spinal cord. The interventional SPECT image-guided systems facilitate the early diagnosis of neurology, cardiology and oncology diseases, largely by providing enhanced sensitivity.

Based on modality, the intraoperative ultrasound scanner is expected to grow robustly over the forecast period owing to its rising prominence in the hybrid operating room in the hospital, in ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics across the globe. The fluoroscopy is generally used to visualize the contrast live images projected to the fluorescent screen system. IVUS, FFR, and IFR are anticipated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period in terms of modality.

In terms of application, orthopedics applications include interventions related to spine injury & glitches, sports injury, bone dystrophy, and other bone-related problems. Other applications include procedures such as urology, cranial nerves, pain management, and oral interventions.

In terms of end-user, Specialty clinics are the fastest growing end-user. Specialty clinics are specialized healthcare facility that is run by the certified physicians and surgeons trained to conduct interventional procedures.

Geographically, The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the interventional image-guided system market due to the rising populations & consequent rise in the number of patients suffering from different acute and chronic diseases require the quick setup of the advanced medical facility making numerous scopes for the new instalment for the image-guided intervention devices in these countries.

The key players operating in the global interventional image-guided systems market are GE Healthcare, Olympus, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems, and St. Jude Medical, Neusoft, Konica Minolta, Samsung Medison, Shimadzu, BenQ Medical Technology, Asahi Roentgen, Mindray, Bruker, Dentsply Sirona, Sofie Biosciences, SonoStar, Zhuhai Carelife Medical Technology, and Zoncare Bio-Medical.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market:

Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market, by Products:

• Single Plane

• Bi-Plane Systems

Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market, by Types:

• CT image-guided systems

• X-ray fluoroscopy image-guided systems

• MRI image-guided systems

• PET image-guided systems

• Ultrasound image-guided systems

• Endoscope image-guided systems

• SPECT image-guided systems

Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market, by Modality:

• Vascular interventional systems

• IVUS, FFR, IFR

• Intraoperative ultrasound scanner

• Fluoroscopy

• Intraoperative CT scanner

• Endoscopes systems

• Intraoperative MRI scanner

• Other modality

Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market by Application:

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Gastroenterology

• Orthopedics

• ENT surgery

• Other applications

Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market by End-users:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Specialty clinics

Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In the Global Interventional Image Guided Systems Market:

• GE Healthcare

• Olympus

• Philips Healthcare

• Siemens Healthineers

• Toshiba Medical Systems

• St. Jude Medical

• Neusoft

• Konica Minolta

• Samsung Medison

• Shimadzu

• BenQ Medical Technology

• Asahi Roentgen

• Mindray

• Bruker

• Dentsply Sirona

• Sofie Biosciences

• Sonoita

• Zhuhai Carelife Medical Technology

• Zoncare Bio-Medical

