Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market | By Testing , By Services  , By Application

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market By Testing Type(Functional Testing, Performance Testing, Network Testing, Security Testing, Compatibility Testing, Usability Testing), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services) ,Application(Smart building And Home Automation, Capillary Networks Management, Smart Utilities, Vehicle Telematics, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Healthcare ), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) testing market are Praetorian Group, Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc, Novacoast, Inc., Apica, SAKSOFT , RapidValue Solutions, Happiest Minds, HCL Technologies Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, SmartBear Software, Rapid7, Capgemini , Infosys Limited, Cognizant, Ixia, Keysight Technologies Beyond Security. , AFour Technologies, Biz4Group, HQSoftware and IQ DIRECT INC among others.

Market Analysis: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market

Global internet of things (IoT) testing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to important of dveOps, increasing IoT devices and API observation.

Market Definition: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market

The internet of things is also known as IoT, which consist of devices, vehicles, buildings or the other connected electronic devices. Such interconnection accelerate assortment and exchange information. IoT testing is used to visualize IoT devices. There’s a large demand to access, create, use and share information from any device. The thrust is to produce bigger insight and management, over varied interconnected IoT devices. Hence, IoT testing framework is very important. Some of the primary components of IoT system are data center, network, sensor and application.

Market Drivers:

· Micro services are increasing the development of IoT applications which is driving the market growth

· Increasing importance of DevOps is boosting the market growth

· Growing need of IP testing of rising IoT Devices is the driver for this market growth

· API observation is ready to play a vital role which is contributing towards the market growth

· Need for shift left testing of IoT applications is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Security and safety threat of user data as IoT enables the users to share their personal data is restraining the growth of the market

Growing complexity among devices with the lack of ubiquitous legislation is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market

By Testing

· Functional Testing

· Performance Testing

· Network Testing

· Security Testing

· Compatibility Testing

· Usability Testing

By Services

· Professional Services

o Business Consulting Services

o Platform Testing Services

o Device Field Testing Services

o Mobile Application Testing Service

o Device and Application Management Services

o Training and Support Services

· Managed Services

By Application

· Smart building And Home Automation

· Capillary Networks Management

· Smart Utilities

· Vehicle Telematics

· Smart Manufacturing,

· Smart Healthcare

Key Developments in the Market:

· In February 2019, Arm and Vodafone declared a strategic agreement for simplifying internet of things (IoT) deployment. This agreement will reduce complications and costs faced by organizations while executing Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. This partnership will bring Vodafone IoT global platform and connectivity, and Arm’s IoT software and services together to give enterprises with programmable and connected system on chip designs that eradicate the requirement for traditional SIM cards which will help the customers to fix deploy, remotely provision and to direct large numbers of IoT devices worldwide at a very low cost

· In March 2019, CTIA the wireless industry association announced the certification of its first device ‘the HARMAN Spark’, by its internet of things cybersecurity certification program. The aftermarket connected car device is provided by AT&T. The testing was done by the Ericsson Device and Application Verification (EDAV) lab in Richardson, Texas. This certification is a huge achievement of CTIA for moving towards in rising connected future that will protect consumers and wireless networks

Competitive Analysis

Global internet of things (IoT) testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internet of things (IoT) testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

· Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

· Key Market players involved in this industry

· Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

· Competitive analysis of the key players involved

