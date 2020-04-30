Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market Size, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Industry Chain Analysis, Development Trends & Forecast Report 2026
Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market is valued approximately at USD 2.01 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.20 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. An integrated workplace management system is mainly designed by combining various software applications to offer specialists in workforce management with higher-level administration information. Also, various industries are integrating this technology due to technical specification which includes improved decision-making in support of strategic planning. Further, growing cloud-based applications deployments and increasing competitive and workforce dynamics are some major factors, driving the growth of the market. For Instance: in 2018, according to statistics published by the European Statistical Office, British enterprises claim to have a relatively high rate of cloud adoption, with 41.9% of companies adopting some form of cloud service. This is compared with the average of 26.2% in EU nations. As a result, high demand for integrated workplace management systems is observed globally. However, unexplored benefits of facility and workplace management is beholding the confidence of users towards purchase of Integrated Workplace Management System globally.
The regional analysis of global Integrated Workplace Management System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the new establishments and advancement in real estate and infrastructure sector. Also, the region remains one of the fastest in the adoption of innovative technologies, making it a leading region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2019- 2026. Factors such as increasing trend of adoption of cloud platform across various end-user industries and rapid industrialization and urbanization would create lucrative growth aspects for the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Market player included in this report are:
IBM
Oracle
Trimble
Accruent
Planon
Archibus
Service Works Global
Causeway Technologies
SAP
FSI
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Offerings:
Solutions
Services
By Deployment Type:
On-Premises
Cloud
By Vertical:
Public Sector
IT and Telecom
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
