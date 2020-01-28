Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market | Key Players ABB, Siemens, Kongsberg Maritime…

Integrated Marine Automation System Market By Ship Type (Commercial Ship, Defense), Component (Product, Services), End- User (OEM, Aftermarket), Solution (Power Management System, Vessel Management System, Process Control, Safety System), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

.

The major players

The major players covered in the integrated marine automation system market report are ABB, Siemens, Kongsberg Maritime, Thales Group, Consilium AB Publ., Marine technologies, Praxis Automation Technology B.V., Honeywell, Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, Wärtsilä, Rockwell Automation, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market

Integrated marine automation system market is expected to reach USD 4.45 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 1.97% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on integrated marine automation system market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Increasing development of new port cities is expected to create new opportunity for the market. Some of the other factors such as increasing seaborne trade, growth in maritime tourism industry, and rising awareness about maritime safety rules among ship manufacturer will drive the integrated marine automation system market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Dearth of skilled & trained professionals and increasing risk of cyber threats due to increasing digitization are some of the factors which will hamper the market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This integrated marine automation system market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research integrated marine automation system market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Scope and Market Size

Integrated marine automation system market is segmented on the basis of ship type, component end- users and solution. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of ship type, the integrated marine automation system market is segmented into commercial ship and defense. Commercial ship segment is divided into bulk carrier, gas tanker, tankers, passenger cruise, dry cargo, and others such as specialized vessels and offshore vessels. Defense segment is divided into aircraft carrier, corvettes, amphibious warfare, destroyers, frigates, other surface ships and submarine & Uuvs.

The component segment of the integrated marine automation system market is divided into product and services. Product is segmented into hardware, software and data link and connectivity. Hardware is segmented into displays, control units, data storage devices, sensors, alarms, and others. Software is segmented into analytical software, and monitoring software.

End-user segment of the integrated marine automation system market is divided into OEM and aftermarket.

Solution segment of the integrated marine automation system market is divided into power management system, vessel management system, process control and safety system. Power management system is further divided into engine monitoring and control system, power distribution management and diesel generator monitoring. Vessel management system is divided into machinery management system, alarm monitoring system, ballast water management system, propulsion control system, remote monitoring system, dynamic positioning system, security management system, thrust control system and information management system. Process control segment is divided into HVAC control and drilling driver control system. Safety system of the market is divided into fire protection system and emergency shutdown system.

Integrated Marine Automation System Market Country Level Analysis

Integrated marine automation system market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by ship type, component end- users and solution as referenced above.

The countries covered in the integrated marine automation system market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe is expected to have the highest growth rate in integrated marine automation system market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing demand for autonomous ships & cruise ships and growth in the shipbuilding industry.

The country section of the integrated marine automation system market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Integrated Marine Automation System Market Share Analysis

Integrated marine automation system market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to integrated marine automation system market.

