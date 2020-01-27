Global Insurance Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Opportunity, Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337385

Insurance is a business that provides coverage, in the form of compensation resulting from loss, damages, injury, treatment or hardship in exchange for premium payments. The company calculates the risk of occurrence then determines the cost to replace (pay for) the loss to determine the premium amount.

The insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top twenty-four players account about 25% of the total premiums in 2016.

Gross premiums increased in most countries in the life, non-life or both segments in 2015. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favourable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing life insurance products with lower guarantees. The economic context can directly impact the real developments of the life or the non-life sector as the example of Brazil where the high inflation outpaced the nominal growth of non-life premiums shows.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal & General

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Life Insurance

1.4.3 Non-Life Insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Agency

1.5.3 Brokers

1.5.4 Bancassurance

1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Insurance Market Size

2.2 Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Insurance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Insurance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Insurance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Insurance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Insurance Key Players in China

7.3 China Insurance Market Size by Type

7.4 China Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Insurance Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Insurance Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Insurance Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Insurance Key Players in India

10.3 India Insurance Market Size by Type

10.4 India Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Insurance Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Insurance Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Allianz

12.1.1 Allianz Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.2 AXA

12.2.1 AXA Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 AXA Recent Development

12.3 Generali

12.3.1 Generali Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Generali Revenue in Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Generali Recent Development

12.4 Ping An Insurance

12.4.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development

12.5 China Life Insurance

12.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development

12.6 Prudential PLC

12.6.1 Prudential PLC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Prudential PLC Revenue in Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Prudential PLC Recent Development

12.7 Munich Re

12.7.1 Munich Re Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Munich Re Revenue in Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Munich Re Recent Development

12.8 Zurich Insurance

12.8.1 Zurich Insurance Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Zurich Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Zurich Insurance Recent Development

12.9 Nippon Life Insurance

12.9.1 Nippon Life Insurance Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Nippon Life Insurance Revenue in Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Nippon Life Insurance Recent Development

12.10 Japan Post Holdings

12.10.1 Japan Post Holdings Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Japan Post Holdings Revenue in Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Japan Post Holdings Recent Development

12.11 Berkshire Hathaway

12.12 Metlife

12.13 Manulife Financial

12.14 CPIC

12.15 Chubb

12.16 AIG

12.17 Aviva

12.18 Allstate

12.19 Swiss RE

12.20 Prudential Financial

12.21 Travelers

12.22 AIA

12.23 Aflac

12.24 Legal & General

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2337385

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155