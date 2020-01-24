Global Inflation Device Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)



Global Inflation Device Market was valued US$ 320.35 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 650.23 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.26% during a forecast period.

Implementation of minimally invasive procedures, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure in developed countries, the growing incidence of Cardiovascular disease CVD, and the less-stringent approval procedures are contributing to the growth of the market. With the growth of the geriatric population, the prevalence of coronary artery disease is also expected to increase, which is a major target indication for interventional cardiology procedures that utilizes inflation device to inflate and deflate the balloon.

Based on the capacity segment,the global inflation device market is segmented into 20ml, 30ml, and 60ml inflation devices. The 60 ml inflation devices segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during forecast period. These devices feature quick-latch mechanisms (enables one-handed deflation) and are designed to be easy to use, which has driven their implementation in pulmonary, gastroenterology, and otolaryngology procedures, as these procedures utilize comparatively larger-sized balloons and require more amounts of liquid for inflation.

On the basis of application segment,the rising geriatric population more prone to develop CVD, which is a major factor driving the implementation of interventional cardiology procedures that utilizes inflation devices. Furthermore, growth in the number of new multi-specialty hospitals in developing countries offering progressive minimally invasive procedures, favorable reimbursement scenario for angioplasty procedures will further drive growth of segment over the forecast period.

Global Inflation Device Market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market development is driven by the rising number of minimally invasive surgical procedures, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about HAIs and the use of disposable devices, and the growing implementation of minimally invasive procedures. Major market players are undertaking strategic initiatives to increase their presence in emerging APAC countries like China and India in order to leverage the growth opportunities in these markets will further contribute to the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Inflation Device dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Inflation Device.

Scope of Global Inflation Device Market

Global Inflation Device Market, by Capacity

• 20ml Inflation Devices

• 30ml Inflation Devices

• 60ml Inflation Devices

Global Inflation Device Market, by Display Type

• Analog Inflation Devices

• Digital Inflation Devices

Global Inflation Device Market, by Application

• Interventional Cardiology

• Interventional Radiology

• Peripheral Vascular Procedures

• Gastroenterological Procedures

• Urological Procedures

• Other Applications

Global Inflation Device Market, by End Use

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Inflation Device Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Inflation Device Market

• Advanced Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Acclarent, Inc.

• Atrion Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cardinal Health

• Conmed Corporation

• Cook Medical

• Medtronic PLC

• Merit Medical Systems

• Olympus Corporation

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Terumo Medical Corporation

• US Endovascular

