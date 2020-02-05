Global Industrial Robots for Metal Market-Analysis of Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2022

Industrial Robots for Metal Market

Industrial robotics is regarded as a key technology to drive the up-coming Industry 4.0 evolution in various industrial manufactures. Despite a small consumer of industrial robots, metal industry has been seeing an accelerated growth of industrial robotics adoption in recent years. Both unit shipment and the sales revenue are expected to enjoy two-digit CAGRs over the coming period of 2016-2022. With advantages of increasing productivity and reducing the occurrence of accident at works, industrial robots have the abilities to keep metal manufactures on top and competitive when they integrate robots into their fabrication process.

Industrial Robots for Metal Industry: Global Market 2016-2022 examines the worldwide market of industrial robotics in metal industry through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. In addition to a review of global market environments and metal industry trend, this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, application fields, product types, geographical landscape, and the major industrial players/vendors. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

On basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, welding and soldering, assembling and disassembling, cutting and milling, dispensing and painting, etc. with material handling, welding, cutting and assembling as the major application segments.

On basis of product type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other robots (cylindrical robots, polar robots, delta robots, parallel robots, etc.). Articulated robotics segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at the highest rate, thereby squeezing down the shares of other-types industrial robotics in metal industry.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. Asia-Pacific region dominates the global industrial robots market in metal industry in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by European market and North America region. Strongest growth potential also exists in APAC for the future market with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors.

Highlighted by 4 tables and 65 figures, this 144-page report saves clients a lot of research time on a global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

