Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Continuous Excellent Growth | Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,, PALFINGER AG, Cargotec Corporation, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION, KITO CORPORATION

Industrial Lifting Equipment market survey offers key information about the industry, helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. The report includes data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. This market report is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. This report encompasses a chapter on the Global Industrial Lifting Equipment market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 64.25 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 90.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market By Product (Forklift, Aerial Work Platforms, Cranes, Hoists), End-Use Industry (Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Shipping & Material Handling, Mining, Automotive & Railway, Marine, Energy & Power, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Top 10 Companies in the Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Research Report:

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.;

HAULOTTE GROUP;

Ingersoll-Rand plc;

SSAB;

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.;

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,;

PALFINGER AG;

Cargotec Corporation;

Columbus McKinnon Corporation;

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION;

KITO CORPORATION;

XCMG Group;

Linamar;

Terex Corporation;

Jungheinrich AG;

Liebherr Group;

Konecranes;

Manitowoc;

Tadano Ltd.;

Crown Equipment Corporation;

Mammoet; Komatsu Ltd.;

Zhenhua and MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD.

Product definition-:Industrial lifting equipment can be defined as those semiconductor devices and equipments that find their usage in various heavy-duty industries for lifting other machineries and products created by these industries. These devices are used to reduce the workload and human errors in lifting and transportation of products and other machineries from a specific location to other.

Key Segmentation

By Product Forklift Operations Diesel Gasoline & LPG/CNG Electric Class Class 1 Class 2 Class 3 Class 4 & 5 Application Manufacturing Freight & Logistics Wholesale & Retail Distribution Others Aerial Work Platforms Type Boom Lifts Scissor Lifts Vertical Mast Lifts Others Application Construction & Maintenance Industrial Telecommunications & Utility Others Cranes Type Mobile Cranes Crawler Cranes Rough Terrain Cranes All-Terrain Cranes Truck Loader Cranes Ship Cranes Mobile Harbor Cranes Automatic Stacking Cranes Fixed Cranes Industrial Cranes Tower Cranes Ship-To-Shore Cranes Gantry Cranes Operations Hydraulic Hybrid Electric Hoists Type Wire Rope Roller Load Chain Welded Link Load Chain Others Operations Pneumatic Hydraulic Electric

By End-Use Industry Construction Aerospace & Defense Shipping & Material Handling Mining Automotive & Railway Marine Energy & Power Others



Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)

Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Key Development’s in the Market

In April 2019, SSAB announced the launch of “Strenx 1100 Plus” range of strip steel, this high-strength lightweight steel has variety of characteristics and is flexible for usage in development of booms, frames and cranes in lifting equipments.

In February 2019, TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to acquire Hoist Lifttruck Mfg., LLC and change its name to Hoist Material Handling, Inc. This acquisition will help in the expansion of lifting equipment provided by TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION and expand their geographic presence.

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial lifting equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial lifting equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Strategic Key Insights Of The Industrial Lifting Equipment Report:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Industrial Lifting Equipment Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Industrial Lifting Equipment Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Industrial Lifting Equipment Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Industrial Lifting Equipment industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. • Analytical Tools – The Industrial Lifting Equipment Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Industrial Lifting Equipment overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

