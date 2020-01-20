Global Industrial Laser Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Industrial Laser Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 5.4% during a forecast period.

The industrial lasers are used in industry in an inclusive variety of applications. These applications can include the processing of materials and all other applications. The material processing includes cutting, welding, drilling, etc. these type of implementation usually requires high power lasers.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the industrial laser market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The industrial laser market is very dynamic, robust, and vibrant. The evolving technologies in the industrial lasers industry are driving the industrial laser market globally. Especially the innovations in fiber laser submarkets has brought significant growth in the market for industrial laser. Even though the CO2 lasers and solid-state lasers are most often used the disk lasers and fiber lasers which are estimated to experience a significant amount of growth during the forecast period.

The report on global industrial laser market covers segments such as product, application and region. Based on product, fiber lasers occupy most of the industrial lasers, exceeding XX% in 2018. Several economies are widely using fiber lasers in their production line because they produce high beam intensity that is up to 100 times higher than that of a CO2 laser. The adoption of these lasers benefits end-users by minimizing the essential for maintenance with the high-beam quality, lowering prices per watt, and reducing the power consumption.

Region-wise, The APAC region is expected to remain dominant in the industrial laser market during the forecast period. The Chinese industrial laser market is expected to show major growth rate during the forecast period as the government has introduced many policies to encourage the growth of the laser industry. The key market player in the APAC region is focusing on technological advancements to break the monopoly of multinational players and intensify the market competitiveness.

The report covers a recent development in the global market for industrial laser-like in February 2019, Coherent Inc launched ExactCutTM First in a new series of precision laser machines. ExactCut systems combine the newest generation of pulsed fiber laser sources (300 W / 3 kW pulse peak), a high constancy granite motion module, and a sophisticated human interface.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Industrial Laser Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Industrial Laser Market.

Scope of the Global Industrial Laser Market

Global Industrial Laser Market, by Product

• Fiber laser

• CO2 laser

• Solid-state laser

Global Industrial Laser Market, by Applications

• Construction Industry

• Research Institute

• Manufacturing

• Food and Beverage

• Agriculture

• Oil and Gas

Global Industrial Laser Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Industrial Laser Market

• 3S Photonics

• Active Fiber Systems

• AdValue Photonics

• Amonics

• Apollo Instruments

• Calmar Laser

• Clark MXR

• EKSPLA

• ELUXI

• Eolite Lasers

• FANUC

• FiberLAST

• Furukawa Electric

• Gbos Laser

• Hypertherm

• Han’s Laser Technology

• IMRA America

• JDS Uniphase

• JENOPTIK

• JK Lasers

• Keopsys

• Laserglow Technologies

• Lumentum Operations

• Lumenis

• Maxphotonics

• MITSUBISHI CABLE INDUSTRIES

• Amada Miyachi

• Newport (subsidiary of MKS)

• NKT Photonics

• Nufern

• Nuphoton Technologies

• Photonics Industries

• International

• Photonic Solutions

• PolarOnyx

• Prima Electro North America

• Quanta System

• Quantel Group

• Synrad

• TOPTICA Photonics

• Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies

