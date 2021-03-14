Global Industrial IOT Market 2020 Precise Outlook – (General Electric Company (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Ci…More)

Report Title: Industrial IOT Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis; Latest and upcoming trends in Industrial IOT Market 2020-2027

Introduction , The global industrial IoT market has been witnessing a huge growth over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of industrial IoT include increasing adoption of cloud computing in the industrial sector, growth in IoT and heavy automation and industrialization. However, security & privacy issues and data management are restraining the market for industrial IoT on a global scale. , The global industrial IoT market is expected to reach approximately USD 751.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.88% from 2017 to 2023., The market is divided into various segments based on component, deployment, connectivity, and end-user., By component the global industrial IoT market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Software is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 25.65%. Software plays a major role in the development of industrial IoT systems. Every component which is integrated or deployed in the organization for various applications needs to relate to an information grid to exchange information. The software deployed at various levels of the information grid does the work of collecting, analyzing, and interpreting the raw data provided by different components of the system. Software is a necessary and irreplaceable element of every industrial IoT system. The hardware segment is expected to have the highest market share by component during the forecast period. Internet of things is a web of software and hardware devices in a connected environment where the exchange of information takes place to achieve the highest level of accuracy. Increasing number of connected devices, increasing capabilities of hardware components, and maximum utilization of available resources are some of the major factors fueling the hardware market segment , , The hardware segment is further segmented into sensors and RFID, industrial robotics, smart meters, camera systems, 3D printing, flow and application control devices, distributed control systems, and others. Industrial robotics sub-segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment under hardware during the forecast period with a CAGR of 26.2%. Robots play a crucial role in any manufacturing process. These machines are vital to the manufacturing processes of complex equipment and devices such as semiconductors, automotive, and healthcare equipment. Such processes require high degrees of efficiency with negligible product defects. Sensors and RFID are expected to have the largest market share in the hardware segment during the forecast period. Sensors & RFID are the key constituents of Industrial Internet of Things. Many companies have already started deploying IoT enabled sensors in their organizations. These sensors help to distribute accurate and reliable data which plays major role in automation, monitoring systems, and effective operation., The software segment is further segmented into manufacturing execution system (MES), product lifecycle management (PLM) systems, SCADA systems, distribution management system, retail management software, and others. MES segment holds the largest market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29.08% during the forecast period. Industrialization and integration of connectivity in the manufacturing industry are some of the key drivers for the market., By deployment, the global industrial IoT market is segmented into on-cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. A hybrid subsegment is expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 26.26% during the forecast period. Some companies which require an extra level of security or deal with sensitive data, are reluctant to upload data on cloud and prefer on-premise solutions where it can customize the security and other aspects based on consumer requirements. On-cloud segment accounts for the highest market share by deployment during the forecast period. Easy accessibility to the data and information, easy sharing, low cost, and growing application scope are some of the major driving factors supporting the market growth. The rise in implementation of connected devices and the Internet of Things has facilitated cloud computing., By connectivity, the global industrial IoT market is segmented into wired and wireless. Wired segment is expected to have the highest market share by connectivity during the forecast period. The growth of cloud computing and integration of new products and services have affected the demand for wired connectivity systems, but these are still in demand among end-users. The demand for wired connectivity is majorly driven by the need for reliable, fast, and secure connections. Wired connectivity is also important whenever the company deals with large-scale operation centers. Wireless segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period at a CAGR of 26.12%. In the last couple of years, wireless connectivity market has seen a rapid increase in demand. A wide application area and some advantages over wired connectivity including flexibility and portability of connected devices are some of the major factors driving the growth of wireless connectivity., By end-user the global industrial IoT market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, oil & gas, energy & power, automotive, and others. Manufacturing segment is expected to have both the highest and the fastest growing market segment by end-user at a CAGR of 27.94% during the forecast period. Growing population has led to an increase demand for products, which in turn has saturated the manufacturing industry. To meet the growing demand, the need of efficient manufacturing system has become mandatory which can only be achieved by integration of latest technologies including the Internet of Things with the manufacturing process

Key Players: –

General Electric Company (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Cisco Systems (US), IBM Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), AT &T Inc. (US), Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Intel Corporation (US)

Target Audience

Industrial IOT manufacturers

Industrial IOT Suppliers

Industrial IOT companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Industrial IOT

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Industrial IOT Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Industrial IOT market, by Type

6 global Industrial IOT market, By Application

7 global Industrial IOT market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Industrial IOT market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

