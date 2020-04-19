Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Report 2020 – Corning Incorporated, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ARM Ltd., Intel Corporation

The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is anticipated to reach USD 771.72 billion by 2026. Industries worldwide are looking for new business models to construct a connected enterprise for merging their operational and information departments. This transformation is expected to enhance the overall productivity, operational efficiency, and visibility as well as decrease the complexities of diverse procedures in the industry. The capability of IIoT to decrease costs is the major factor responsible for its high adoption by the industries. Other factors include increased productivity, time-to-market, and process automation. Moreover, decreasing sensors prices has also helped in the reduction of overall costs related to data collection and analytics.

The role of IIoT is becoming more prominent in allowing easy access to machines and devices. The adoption of IIoT is further anticipated to escalate globally attributed to increasing innovative efforts by major players such as GE, Cisco and Huawei, as well as increasing initiatives sponsored by governments. For instance, the government of Germany is sponsoring a multi-year strategic initiative Industries 4.0, focused on uniting the major participants from public and private sectors along with academia for the creation of an action plan and a broad vision to implement digital technologies in the country’s industrial sector. Furthermore, Made in China 2025 initiative of the Chinese government is helping the promotion and integration of digital technologies in the industrial sector of China.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to considerable adoption of IIoT in the countries such as Japan, Taiwan and China. Manufacturing companies across these countries are recognizing the advantages offered by the implementation of IIoT in their production line. China is the dominating country in the Asia Pacific market due to the presence of several manufacturing companies in the region and high adoption of automation technologies.

Corning Incorporated, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ARM Ltd., Intel Corporation, and Kuka AG among others.

Industrial IoT Market Size and Forecast by Technology & Solutions

Technology & Solutions

Sensors

Analytics

Networking Technology

Security Solutions

Industrial Robotics

Device Management

Remote Monitoring

Data Management

Application Management

Connectivity Management

Industrial IoT Market Size and Forecast by Service

Consulting Services

Managed Services

Industrial IoT Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Vertical

Manufacturing

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Energy & Power

Agriculture

Healthcare

Others

Industrial IoT Market Size and Forecast by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Industrial IoT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Chapter 1 Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

Chapter 3 Industrial IoT Market Insights

3.1. Industrial IoT Industry snapshot

3.2. Industrial IoT – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Industrial IoT market dynamics

3.3.1. Industrial IoT Market Forces

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.3. Industrial IoT market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Industrial IoT Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

Chapter 4 Industrial IoT Market Size and Forecast by Technology & Solutions

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Technology & Solutions

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2026

4.2.2. Sensors

4.2.3. Analytics

4.2.4. Networking Technology

4.2.5. Security Solutions

4.2.6. Industrial Robotics

4.2.7. Device Management

4.2.8. Remote Monitoring

4.2.9. Data Management

4.2.10. Application Management

4.2.11. Connectivity Management

Chapter 5 Industrial IoT Market Size and Forecast by Service

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Consulting Services

5.3. Managed Services

Chapter 6 Industrial IoT Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Vertical

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Manufacturing

6.3. Utilities

6.4. Oil & Gas

6.5. Transportation & Logistics

6.6. Retail

6.7. Energy & Power

6.8. Agriculture

6.9. Healthcare

6.10. Others

Chapter 7 Industrial IoT Market Size and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1. ABB Ltd.

8.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.3. General Electric Company

8.4. Intel Corporation

8.5. IBM Corporation

8.6. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

8.7. Microsoft Corporation

8.8. Siemens AG

8.9. ARM Ltd.

8.10. Kuka AG

