Global Industrial Gases Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Introduction

Global Industrial Gases Market

Industrial Application of gases has increased due to Industrialization. Variety of gases are used for manufacturing purpose. These gaseous substances are considered as Industrial gases which are used in various Industries. Majorly gases such as Acetylene, Xenon, Nitric Oxide, Nitrous Oxide, Oxygen, Carbon di-oxide, Hydrogen, Helium and Argon are used in Industries. Innovations in use of products have propelled the demand of the gases. Gases are even available in liquid format which are used as fuel in rocket. Liquid Oxygen and Hydrogen are instances of liquid gases. The high demand for fresh food also contributes towards use of gases that can be used in preserving food for long period of time. The Food and Beverage Industries majorly buy these Industrial Gases to chill, freeze and pack these goods. These gases are also used in various clinical processes in hospitals and pharmaceutical industries.

Environmental concerns have also paved way for alternative use of energy and thus use of renewable gases have increased. Urbanization and Industrialization in major countries will impact the market positively. Improvement in Economic Scenario, Concerns for Environment Protection, awareness about health concern and huge dependency on frozen food in food and beverage industry shall be major drivers for Global Industrial Gases Market.

Segmentation:

Industrial Gases Market can be segregated into product and application segment. Considering the product segment, the industrial gases market can be divided into atmospheric gases, elemental gases, noble gases, compound gases, liquified gases, hydrocarbon gases and others. Secondly, the Industrial Gas Market as is used in variety of industrial application, the same can be segregated on the basis of industrial use into Energy and Power Sector, Oil and Gas, Mining, Petroleum and chemical, Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Transportation and other industries. Based on Packaging, the Industrial Gases Market are segregated into tonnage, bulk and packaged distribution.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Industrial Gases Market is spread across the world in all major regions. Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa are major regions where the Industrial Gases Market is concentrated. Germany, Russia, U.K., Spain, Italy, United States, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, United Arab Emirates are major countries in the regions wherein the Global Industrial Gases Market is concentrated. Major use of these gases are for preservation in food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Industry News:

As per reports, the Global Industrial Gases Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% and the market is expected to reach upto 35.37 billion USD between the forecast period of 2019 to 2023. Growing need for preservation of food and pharmaceutical products and use of alternative source of energy are major growth drivers. Asia Pacific and African regions are expected to pool high opportunities in the Industrial Gases Market. Industrial Gases are being offered to the end users such as manufacturers, distributors and retailers in innovative packaging which is user friendly as well as cost effective, thereby increasing demand of packaging materials such as plastic and aluminum also.

