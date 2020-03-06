Global Industrial Gas Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Industrial Gas Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The industrial gas market consists of the sales of industrial gases by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture industrial organic and inorganic gases in compressed, liquid, and solid forms. Industrial gases are also referred to as bulk gases or commodity gases.

The global market for industrial gas reached a value of nearly $97.6 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% since 2014.

Growth in the historic period resulted from emerging markets growth and technology development. Going forward, economic growth and applications of industrial gas in healthcare will drive growth.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Industrial Gas market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Opportunities – The top opportunities in the global industrial gas market will arise in the nitrogen gas segment which will gain $7.8 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The industrial gas market size will gain the most in China. Industrial gas-trend-based strategies include increasing the production capacities for food grade industrial gases, adopting IoT technologies to increase operational efficiencies and reduce production costs, and acquiring smaller companies to increase their market shares. Players adopted strategies in the industrial gas industry include acquiring companies in similar industries, expanding production facilities, growth through acquisitions, and making sustainable investments.

Some of the major players involved in the Industrial Gas market are Air Liquide, The Linde Group, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

