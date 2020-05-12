Global Industrial Control Transformer Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Industrial Control Transformer Market was valued at US$ 775.80 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1200.02 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6 % during a forecast period.



Industrial control transformers are intended for industrial applications, which require relays, solenoids, and other electromagnetic devices. They encompass capacitors or other filtering devices to reduce variations in output and are well-suited for applications, which require constant current or constant voltage with a low power rating. The rapid expansion of power generation sectors, the increasing power demand across the globe, the rising demand to reduce the equipment failures initiated by the voltage fluctuations are increasing the demand for industrial control transformer, which turns to rise industrial control transformer market growth.

As industrial control transformer compromises improving a degree of stability for secondary voltage in less time period is a major key factor for the industrial control transformer market growth. Its assistance in control the voltage powering device at a stable level when there is a high current is present. It helps to avoid problems such as short circuit and technical problems.

Growing energy generation targets, increasing adoption of disruptive technologies, increasing clean coal, and share of renewable energy resources offers huge opportunities for key manufacturers. Furthermore, owing to the transitory overload on the transformer, the output voltage directive may be exposed to drop somewhat disturbing the overall performance of devices. This voltage drop may be outside industrial standards and is likely to hamper the growth of the global industrial control transformer market.

The three-phase segment is projected to hold the large share of the industrial control transformer market during the forecast period. The large market share is attributed to the increasing usage of three-phase industrial control transformers in heavy industrial applications. It can easily handle high power for the operations. It requires less copper and aluminium as compared to single phase to transfer a specific amount of power.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global industrial control transformer market. Growing up gradation of power and distribution infrastructure, standby of aging equipment, and the growing development in heavy industries, and renewable energy is some of the factors, which are driving the demand for control transformer in this region. Additionally, the increasing need to enlarge and advancement the prevailing transmission and distribution infrastructure to assist the rising demand for electricity is projected to lead to positive growth of the transformers market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the industrial control transformer market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global industrial control transformer market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Industrial Control Transformer Market

Global Industrial Control Transformer Market, By Phase Type

• Single Phase

• Three Phase

Global Industrial Control Transformer Market, By Power rating

• 25-500 VA

• 500-1,000 VA

• 1,000-1,500 VA

• Above 1,500 VA

Global Industrial Control Transformer Market, By End User

• Power Generation

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Metal & Mining

• Others

Global Industrial Control Transformer Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Industrial Control Transformer Market

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

• ACME ELECTRIC

• ABB

• Schneider Electric

• Eaton

• Dongan Electric Manufacturing Company

• Siemens Energy & Automation, Inc

• G S A Industries

• HICO

• Procon Controls

• Electric Hammond Power Solutions

• Hubbell

• Rockwell Automation

• Broadman Transformers

• MCI Transformers

• Rockwell Automation

• SNC Manufacturing Co., Ltd

• Foster Transformer Company

• Crompton Greaves Limited

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Hyosung Group

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

• SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.

