Global Industrial Access Control Market: The Next Booming Segment in the World | ASSA ABLOY, Johnson Controls, dormakaba Group, Allegion plc, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

Global industrial access control market is to register a healthy CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to high adoption due to growing security reasons and deployment of wireless technologies

Top Prominent players like – ASSA ABLOY, Johnson Controls, dormakaba Group, Allegion plc, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Siemens, NEC Corporation, 3M, Identiv, Inc., Gemalto NV, United Technologies Corporation., HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB, Amag Technology., Napco Security Technologies, Inc., Gunnebo AB, Gallagher Group Limited, Crossmatch., IDEMIA, Avaya Inc.,

Industrial access control is a physical and information security, access control is the selective restriction of access to a place or resource. It involves a set of dedicated system used to control any passage. Quick access to authorized people is the main purpose of industrial access control and restricts access to unauthorized people at the same time. Each and every access card, fob controller, technology upgrade and calendar permission is united by cloud security. Changing secure access is both mobile friendly and globally scalable.

South America

North America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware Card-Based Readers Magnetic Stripes and Readers Proximity Cards and Readers Smart Cards and Readers Biometric Readers Fingerprint Hand Geometry IRIS Recognition Facial Recognition Multi-Technology Readers Electronic Locks Electromagnetic Locks Electric Strike Locks Wireless Locks Controllers/Servers

Software Management System Other



By Service

Installation and Integration

Support and Maintenance Services Access Control as A Service (ACaaS) Hosted ACaaS Managed ACaaS Hybrid ACaaS



By Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Utilities

Machinery and Electronics

Chemical and Synthetics

Pulp & Paper

Steel and Metal

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

Global industrial access control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial access control market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

