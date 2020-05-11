Global Indoor Location Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)

Global Indoor Location Market is expected to reach USD 63.2 Bn by 2024 from USD 5.12 Bn in 2016 at a CAGR of 43.2%.

Indoor location market is segmented into component, deployment type, application, verticals, and region. On the basis of component, market is divided into Technology, Software, and Services. According to deployment type market is segmented into cloud, on-premises. Based on application market is classified into Sales & Marketing Optimization, Remote Monitoring, Customer Experience Management, Inventory Management, Emergency Response Management, Predictive Asset Analytics, Risk Management. Based on verticals, market is divided into Hospitality, Retail, Transportation, Public Buildings, Entertainment, Others. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Sensors are used in mobile devices to estimate the direction and distance traveled so as to direct pedestrian for navigation and also to monitor some natural phenomena such as heat, pressure, humidity, and air pollution.Among the technologies, sensor and tag-based technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the indoor location market during the forecast period. The sensor technology uses Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS), whereas the tag-based technology includes Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, Quick Response (QR) code, and Near Field Communication (NFC) tags.

Geographically, the indoor location market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to hold of the largest market share for Event Management Software Market among other regions in 2016. North America is anticipated to experience the highest market growth over the forecast period, this is majorly due to the number of online users increasing rapidly in this region.

Key players operated in market are Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Micello, Google, Inc, Geomoby, Qualcomm Technologies, Zebra Technologies, Senion, Stmicroelectronics.

Scope of Global Indoor Location Market Report:

Global Indoor Location Market, by Components:

• Technology

• Software

• Services

Global Indoor Location Market, by Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Indoor Location Market, by Application:

• Sales & Marketing Optimization

• Remote Monitoring

• Customer Experience Management

• Inventory Management

• Emergency Response Management

• Predictive Asset Analytics

• Risk Management

• Others

Global Indoor Location Market, by Verticals:

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Transportation

• Public Buildings

• Entertainment

• Others

Global Indoor Location Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operated in Global Indoor Location Market includes:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Apple

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Ericsson

• Micello

• Google, Inc.

