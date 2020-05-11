Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Comprehensive Analysis, Demand Outlook, Revenue Study and Forecast 2024

The research study Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry 2020 offers strategic assessment of the market. The industry report focuses on the growth opportunities, which will help the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market to expand operations in the existing markets. The report covers major In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) manufacturers analysis with company profile, product picture and specifications, sales volume, revenue, price and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) gross margin and contact information.

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 61700.22 Million in the year 2018. As size of old age population is increasing globally, quality healthcare is required. Diagnostics have major role, as majority of clinical decisions are based on diagnostic test result. They assist in providing personalised treatment and drugs are administered to the patient specifically. Additionally, number of patients suffering from chronic and infectious disease are increasing globally, which is primarily powered by unhealthy lifestyle, air and water pollution, genetic modification of disease causing microbes, which is estimated to accelerate the In Vitro Diagnostics Market Growth during the period of 2019-2024.

Molecular Diagnostics technology has been estimated to propel the market growth globally mainly because of large number of chronic diseases such as cancer, genetic disease, Non Invasive Prenatal Testing. Also, End User growth rate of home test kits will be high due to ease of testing, cost effectiveness and accuracy of test results obtained. By product type, reagents and kits will have high growth rate, as they get consumed in the diagnostic process and have to be replenished. Also rising investment by leading IVD companies in development and automation of IVD products, according to disease specificity, has been anticipated to spur the market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market (actual period:2014-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)

In Vitro Diagnostics Market " Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Technology: Centralised and Point of care, Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics

Analysis By Application: Infectious Disease, Non Infectious Disease

Analysis By End User: Hospital, Laboratory, Home Test, Others

Analysis By Product- Medical Devices, Reagents and Kits, Services

Regional Analysis " North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, EMEA (actual period:2014-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)

In Vitro Diagnostics Market “ Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Technology: Centralised and Point of care, Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics

Analysis By Application: Infectious Disease, Non Infectious Disease

Analysis By End User: Hospital, Laboratory, Home Test, Others

Analysis By Product- Medical Devices, Reagents and Kits, Services

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Germany, UK, Italy, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico (actual period:2014-2018)(forecast period:2019-2024)

In Vitro Diagnostics Market “ Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Technology: Centralised and Point of care, Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics

Analysis By Application: Infectious Disease, Non Infectious Disease

Analysis By End User: Hospital, Laboratory, Home Test, Others

Analysis By Product- Medical Devices, Reagents and Kits, Services

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Key Developments

Market Dynamics “ Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis " Roche, Sysmex, Abbott, Danaher, Siemens Healthineers, Biomerieux, Becton-Dickinson, Thermofisher Scientific, Bio-Rad, Ortho clinical Diagnostics.

