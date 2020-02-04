Global In-Flight Connectivity Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)
Global In-Flight Connectivity Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 3.19 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.
In-Flight Connectivity Market is categorized on the basis of type, hardware, service, technology, and geography. Based on the type, In-Flight Connectivity Market has been segmented into hardware and service. The hardware market is categorized as an antenna, wireless LAN controller, wireless access point, wireless hotspot gateway, and other connectivity hardware. Service segment is categorized as content and connectivity. Technology In-Flight Connectivity Market is separated into air-to-ground technology and satellite technology. Geographically, In-Flight Connectivity Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. Technological advancement will drive the In-Flight Connectivity Market with regulatory framework & certification will restrain the market growth.
Hardware segment is further sub-segmented into wireless LAN, access point controller device, antenna, wireless hotspot gateway, and other hardware, out of which, antenna segment with 61.2% share is expected to have the largest share by 2025. Also, antenna segment accounted for US$ 1470.3 Million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach US$ 4436.7 Million by the end of 2025.
In-Flight Connectivity stands for internet browsing, text messages, as well as any portable devices such as the tablet, smartphone, and laptops-that enable air passengers to download IFE content on their personal electronic device (PED), which eliminates the need for the use of seat-back video.
North America is one of the largest market share holder region in 2016. However, APAC is expected to be one of the highest growing regions in forecast period with growing government regulations in aviation sector especially across developing economies like China and India contributing to overall growth.
Scope of Global In-Flight Connectivity Market:
Global In-Flight Connectivity Market, by Type:
• Hardware
o Antenna
o Wireless LAN Controller
o Wireless Access Point
o Wireless Hotspot Gateway
o Other
• Service
o Entertainment Service
o Connectivity Service
o Consulting Service
o Network Designing and Planning Service
o Integration and Implementation Service
o Repair and Maintenance Service
Global In-Flight Connectivity Market, by Hardware:
• Antenna
• Wireless LAN Controller
• Wireless Access Point
• Wireless Hotspot Gateway
• Other Connectivity Hardware
Global In-Flight Connectivity Market, by Service:
• Entertainment Service
• Connectivity Service
o Consulting Service
o Network Designing and Planning Service
o Integration and Implementation Service
o Repair and Maintenance Service
Global In-Flight Connectivity Market, by Technology:
• Air-to-ground Technology
• Satellite Technology
Global In-Flight Connectivity Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Some of the crucial players operating in the In-Flight Connectivity market are as follows:
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Global Eagle Entertainment
• ViaSat Inc.
• Gogo Inc.
• Thinkom Solutions Inc
• SITA
• EchoStar Corporation
• Panasonic Corporation
• Kymeta Corporation.
• Thales Group
• Airmobile Communications Limited
• Astronics AeroSat Corporation
• Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
• EMS Aviation
• Hughes Network Systems, LLC
• Inmarsat plc
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: In-Flight Connectivity Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global In-Flight Connectivity Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global In-Flight Connectivity Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America In-Flight Connectivity Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe In-Flight Connectivity Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Connectivity Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America In-Flight Connectivity Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue In-Flight Connectivity by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global In-Flight Connectivity Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global In-Flight Connectivity Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global In-Flight Connectivity Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
